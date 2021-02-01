Zoom gloom? Improve your virtual meetings with these cool accessories

We seem to spend more and more time logged in to back-to-back online videoconference meetings.

They seem to go on all day, without any respite, or breaks.

To make the long day online more bearable, add these gadgets to your office and makes those meetings as comfortable as possible so that your Zoom calls whizz past.

HumanCentric screen Light Brighten up your web calls with this light for your screen HumanCentric The HumanCentric screen light mounts onto the back of your laptop or monitor. It is powered from your laptop using a USB cable. You can increase the brightness or the colour temperature so you have a warm glow, and use the diffuser to give a soft light to illuminate your face. A must to make the best of your home office. $55 at HumanCentric

Proscenic A8 Air purifier Make sure you have the best air quality while you work Proscenic Quiet and unobtrusive the Proscenic A8 removes dust, pollen and smoke and will circulate the air into a decent sized room (up to 430 square feet) up to three times an hour. Likes its big brother the Proscenic A9, the A8 is whisper quiet in auto use with a boost feature to increase the fan speed. It detects the quality of the air, and, in automatic mode, can adjust the speed of the fan to increase the purification levels. Works with the Proscenic app to schedule when to send the purifier into sleep mode, and when to dim the lights. $228 at Proscenic

Avalon hot/cold water dispenser Hot and cold water within arms reach - all day Have a constant supply of cold and hot water on hand all day with this dispenser that sits on a counter top and will give you enough hot water to make two cups of tea or coffee almost instantly. It will also dispense chilled water from its standard sized water bottle. $134 at Avalon