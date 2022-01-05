Why you can trust ZDNet
What is bioinformatics, and why does it matter?

Bioinformatics is a growing field revolutionizing pharmaceutical discoveries, clinical healthcare, and agriculture.

Anchored in the life sciences, bioinformatics expands the use of biological, medical, behavioral, and healthcare data. 

It's at the root of improving standards of care for database management, developing robust sequencing technologies, and applying appropriate scientific and ethical conditions for research, clinical practice, and public health. 

If you're ready to take on the challenge of bioinformatics in drug designing and development, genomics, and biotechnology, then enroll in your program today. 

What is bioinformatics?

Bioinformatics is the study of biology, computer science, and information technology. Many scientists refer to the field as computational biology. Bioinformatics uses both computation and assessment tools to collect and translate biological data. 

Bioinformatics comprises genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics, as well as genetic developments. Bioinformatics is most notable for the human genome project. 

Bioinformatics has several subdisciplines such as biology, computer science, and information engineering as well as math. Professionals may work in biomedical, biotechnology, and energy development organizations.

Likewise, you may pursue a career in environmental restoration, homeland security, or forensic investigations. Additional opportunities exist in hospitals and government healthcare agencies. 

Bioinformatics professionals may operate large databases, design data frameworks, and develop and adjust algorithms. While pursuing your degree, gain additional skills in programming statistical models and merging data sets.

What impacts has bioinformatics made on society?

Bioinformatics has been exceedingly impactful in gene therapy, drug discovery, personalized medicine, and preventative medicine. With the integration of bioinformatics and medicine, the entire sequencing of the human genome has helped expand the genetic contribution for several diseases. 

Bioinformatics has advanced cancer biomarker discoveries, clinically significant classifications of patient-specific viral and bacterial pathogens, and automated image analysis in histopathology. 

Several bioinformatics applications accelerate research in predictions of protein structures, identification of organisms, and vaccines. Similarly, the field is influential in climate change studies, waste cleanup, and bioenergy, as well as crop improvement, veterinary sciences, and forensic science.

What are career opportunities in bioinformatics?

While working with researchers, bioinformatics professionals conduct data-related research. As a future professional, you'll devise queries, contribute to experimental designs, and remain current on computational methods. 

Bioinformatics professionals use their computer science, math, and statistical expertise in pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and government health agencies as well as hospitals. Here's a list of leading bioinformatics jobs: 

  • Biostatistician 
  • Microbiologist
  • Wildlife biologist
  • Molecular biologist
  • Bioinformatics scientist

Is bioinformatics a good career fit for you?

If customizing medical treatment and developing new technology in drug discovery excites you, consider the strengths, interests, and career aspirations for bioinformatics.

Strengths:

  • Statistical skills
  • Programming skills
  • Database management
  • Data mining and machine learning
  • Genomics and genetics knowledge 

Interests:

  • Designing and operating medical procedure equipment 
  • Enhancing patients' treatment outcomes and quality of life
  • Building and reproducing artificial organs with current technology
  • Reengineering x-ray machines and medical resonance imaging equipment

Career aspirations:

  • Enroll in molecular biology and statistics courses
  • Complete chemistry, computer programming, and genetics coursework
  • Develop proficiencies in cellular biology, genetics, and genomics terminology
  • Earn a bachelor's degree in bioinformatics, biology, or computer programming
  • Pursue a master's degree in bioinformatics, biostatistics, or epidemiology 

In conclusion

From biological discoveries to solving genetic mysteries, there is a fulfilling bioinformatics career for you. A bioinformatics degree is essentially the next step in applying biological methods and computer science. Select a program and advance the fields of biomedical and biotechnological research and medicine.

