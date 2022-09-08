'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
While the cost of living continues to spiral and we tighten our belts, you might be setting spending limits on luxury items and avoiding top-of-the-range products. (That's not to mention Christmas always seems to arrive more quickly than it should.)
If you're in the market for an e-reader that will likely last you a few years yet, consider visiting Amazon-owned Woot's sale. For a limited time, the company is offering bargain previous-generation tablets and Kindles.
This includes an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2015, 4GB, refurb) in black or white for only $29. You can occasionally find used models on eBay for $50+, or the current generation will set you back at least $139.
Technology that is older, no longer in active production, or has been refurbished, can often do as well for us as flagship lines would. If you pick them up during sales events, you can also save a small fortune.
E-readers fall into this category. While smartphones and tablets can be more complicated as they might not support the apps or OS you want to use -- should they become slightly too old -- Kindles were created for one main task: to allow us to read e-books.
For example, I've owned a 2015 Kindle Paperwhite since its launch and it is still going strong. It needs a charge slightly more often than it used to, but the device has traveled with me to multiple countries and still serves its purpose, so I have no need to upgrade yet.
There are other Woot offers to consider, including:
The sale ends September 13.