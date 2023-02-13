'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
February is a month full of sporting events and celebrations in the United States with the Big Game, Valentine's Day, and Presidents' Day, to name but a few.
Presidents' Day will take place on Monday, February 20. Also known as Washington's Birthday and observed by most states, the federal holiday is also utilized to promote sales events by US retailers.
Arlo, for example, has launched a Presidents' Day sale with massive discounts on offer for security cameras and bundles. Arlo's "salute to big savings" promotion includes a heavy discount on the Arlo wireless doorbell & Essential camera bundle. The kit typically costs around $550, but during the sales event, you can save almost $250, bringing the cost down to $305.
The Arlo wireless doorbell & Essential camera bundle is all you need to secure a typical home. The kit contains a smart video doorbell with video and audio recording, two-way communication, and both night vision & siren capabilities. In addition, the doorbell is wire-free and battery-operated, which takes the hassle out of electrical installation. Alongside this product are three compact security cameras and a free Arlo yard sign.
While this bundle is in white, you can enjoy the same discount with a black version.
Also: What are the best security cameras for protecting your home? Our top picks
An alternative energy-saving option is the Arlo Complete Pro 4 bundle. Available for a discount of 10% ($66), the $593 kit comes with a Pro 4 wireless security camera, a dual battery charging station, a solar panel charger, and a free yard sign thrown in.
Also: The 32 best security camera deals right now
You can check out the rest of Arlo's sale here, which includes standalone cameras, doorbells, kits for medium to large-sized homes, and discounts on Arlo home monitoring and security subscriptions.
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.