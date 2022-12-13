'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my puppy while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my little dude sleeping on his favorite bed via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
Though both Black Friday and Cyber Monday came and went, you can still save hundreds on a security system for your home with many deals still available right now. Whether it's indoors or outdoors, you can keep your home safe and secure while also saving some cash.
Below, we've rounded up the best deals currently available for security cameras ahead of the holidays. Check them out, and if you see something you like, we recommend adding it to your cart now before any deals expire.
Google's second generation indoor/outdoor camera will give you a 24/7 live feed of your home in 1080p HD footage both day and night. It's battery-powered and completely weatherproof. If you need event video history, it offers snapshots instead of video playback, and it's easy to install.
With up to six months of battery life, the Arlo 4 camera offers magnetic mounts to make sure it's easy to install. Compatible with Google, Amazon, and Apple smart home systems, it features real-time alerts when motion or sound is detected. Check on your home with 2K HDR resolution, and a spotlight that can help you see in low light late at night.
Subscriptions for premium features start at $2.99 per month for a single camera or $9.99 a month for multiple ones.
You can score an entryway doorbell and save with the Google Nest Cam battery doorbell right now. It's wire-free and uses two-step verification and encrypted video to keep your front porch or entry door to your home secure. It records up to three hours of data, and if you want a longer video history of up to 60 days, you can add a Nest Aware Plus subscription plan for $6 per month.
This is arguably one of my favorite cameras on the market right now. This wired camera is always plugged in and ready to record, and features 2K HD resolution with motion detection and 24/7 mobile alerts. You don't need a hub to control the device, and best of all, no need to pay for a subscription. The back of the camera offers local storage on an SD card (sold separately). Check the 20% off coupon to get the discount.
Though not a home security camera, if you've ever thought of adding a dash cam to your vehicle, this deal features a 32GB Nexar Pro Dual dash cam for only $130 when you apply the on-page coupon. This camera's ready to protect you while you drive and even while your car is parked, detecting collisions and sudden braking to immediately start recording. You can also use an auto start recording feature to capture your movements when you leave the house.
This plug-and-play security system offers eight cameras bundled into some big savings. It can capture footage up to 100 feet away in the dark with 18 infrared lights. It can also snap 12MP HD pictures. It uses one-way audio recording so you can keep an eye on your home. No subscription is required for this set -- it has built-in 4TB HDD storage and can handle up to 12TB.
We combed through many different websites, searching through products to bring you the best deals. We checked prices of products across other websites to ensure these are really good deals.
Additionally, we used price trackers to keep track of price movement for these products, removing any items that have been purposely price gouged. Any item, with few exceptions like Apple, needs to be at least 15% off in order to be considered a good deal. We aimed for at least 25% off.
Finally, we chose products that we consider worth your dollar, combing through reviews and ratings. If we reviewed a product on our best picks, we made sure to include a link to the review so you can get an in-depth look at the product.
Many retailers offer the largest discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this year's been no different. However, many of the Black Friday deals that went live just after Thanksgiving are still available today and featured on this page, just before Christmas.
Some companies do offer big discounts in January, ahead of new stock coming after CES and to push older stock that didn't sell during Christmas sales. These discounts, however, aren't always as big as Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, and you run the risk of not finding the one you want in stock or on sale.
We'll watch the best security camera deals over the next few months so you can be certain that we'll offer you the best and most current information.
Security cameras can certainly deter thieves if they're placed where potential intruders know they're being watched and where you can have a clear visual of anyone trying to come inside.
Many outdoor cameras have a built-in spotlight and sirens that can be automatically turned on when movement is detected, letting unwanted guests know that their presence is unwelcome.
Alternatively, when you get a notification on your phone for motion detection and you see it's a potential prowler, you can also decide to use two-way talk to warn them away, or manually trigger a siren, along with contacting emergency services.
Cyber Monday always falls the following Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday was on Nov. 28.
Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, it was on Friday, Nov. 25.
