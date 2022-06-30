Hot tubs are famous for their soothing, relaxing nature. They have the unique ability to correct a bad day, soothe an overworked body, or simply serve as the mental release you have been needing. No matter the reason, hot tubs can be an excellent - and beneficial - way to relax and treat your body at the end of a long day.
But which one is the best? There are several companies that make hot tubs, but these are the best hot tub companies, along with their best hot tub models.
One of the best parts about the Aquarest DayDream 6-Person Hot Tub is its jets. There are 45 stainless steel hydrotherapeutic jets to gently soothe your weary bones, plus dual side air controls so you can enjoy your best massage. There is a full lounger for those times when you just need to stretch out with spacious seating for six adults overall. Its thoughtful design includes an eco-durable uni-body shell matched with durable impact-resistant polyethylene material. Relax with the hydrotherapy jets and lumbar arch support, plus take in the DayGlow waterfall with LED backlighting and nine color settings. To keep things clean, Aquarest includes a built-in Klean filtration system that filters all spa water, plus an ozone purification system for easy maintenance and peace of mind.
Pros
Cons
With a cheery orange design, the Coleman SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Hot Tub is a fantastic option when you are looking for the best inflatable hot tub spa for your home. This is not the largest hot tub, but it can accommodate four people, so you can still invite a couple of people over. There are 120 air jets released from the bottom of the spa, offering a comforting massage feature that is sure to relax. As an inflatable hot tub, Coleman has taken special precautions to boost durability, using Tritech material that is both puncture-resistant and UV-resistant for optimal outdoor protection. Plus, the hot tub comes with its own pump, cover, and two filter cartridges to get you started. The ChemConnect chemical dispenser will ensure that chlorine is evenly distributed, so your water is always kept clean for your best health.
Pros
Cons
Cover
Jacuzzi has long been known as a leading manufacturer of hot tubs, so it makes sense that they would land on our list. The J-365 model boasts ProFinish Cabinetry, SmartSeal insulation, an LED control panel, and two massage selectors. There are fun features, too, like a waterfall, four illuminated headrests, and exterior lights. Seating seven adults, the design uses an open seating concept to accommodate a larger group more comfortably. There are four different hydrotherapy seats that are treated to 46 Jacuzzi PowerPro hydromassage jets, plus there are two HydroSoothe jetted massage pillows for extra comfort. The whole system is SmartTub System compatible, and you have the option of upgrading to the BLUEWAVE spa stereo system. Finally, the Jacuzzi PowerPro filtration system will help keep your hot tub in tip-top shape.
Pros
Cons
Transport bag
The Intex PureSpa Plus Bubble Massage Spa is a portable solution to your hot tub needs, offering seating for four adults. The easy-to-use control panel to operate the 140 bubble jets and turn on the multi-colored LED light. Plus, there are two contoured headrests to provide greater comfort. As an inflatable hot tub, there's always a concern about durability, and Intex has found a workaround with its Fiber-Tech Construction, along with puncture-resistant three-ply laminated material. This hot tub features a built-in hard water treatment system to keep your water clean, while maintenance is made simple with easy filter replacement. Two filters come included.
Pros
Cons
The Lifesmart Spas 7-Person Square Hot Tub with Ozonator, or the LS700DX, is a fantastic option for your next luxury spa day. Capable of holding seven adults, there is an open seating design to allow for maximum comfort and flexibility. That is to say nothing of the massage it gives: This hot tub uses a total of 90 jets and 2.5 HP pumps to provide the pulsating water you need to knead the stress away. There is an included waterfall feature, plus fun underwater LED lights that change colors as you relax. To keep things clean, there is a built-in ozone water care system that reduces the number of chemicals needed in your hot tub water. Energy-efficient, this hot tub also has a construction of full foam insulation with a thermal locking cover to reduce the bills.
Pros
Cons
Based on our extensive study, the best hot tub is the Aquarest DayDream 6-Person Hot Tub. It offers seating for six people, so you do not have to sacrifice that extra couple. Plus, it comes at a reasonable price for all of the features included - especially the 45 massage jets.
Product
Cost
Type
Seating
Jets
Gallons
Aquarest DayDream 6-Person Hot Tub
$5,599.00
Portable
6 people
45
318
Coleman SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Hot Tub
$519.99
Inflatable
4 people
120
177
Jacuzzi Large Comfort Open Seating Hot Tub
Customized pricing
Portable
7 people
46
395
Intex PureSpa Plus Bubble Massage Set
$599.99
Inflatable
4 people
140
210
Lifesmart Spas 7-Person Square Hot Tub with Ozonator
$4,899.00
Portable
5 people
90
285
To help you find the right hot tub for your household, consider these expert suggestions.
Choose this product...
If you want...
Aquarest DayDream 6-Person Hot Tub
A larger hot tub with excellent features
Coleman SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Hot Tub
A budget-friendly hot tub that won't break the bank
Jacuzzi Large Comfort Open Seating Hot Tub
A hot tub for entertaining
Intex PureSpa Plus Bubble Massage Set
To stretch your dollar on reasonable features
Lifesmart Spas 7-Person Square Hot Tub with Ozonator
Lifesmart Spas 7-Person Square Hot Tub with Ozonator
Premium features
There are a few factors to consider when choosing the best hot tub for your needs.
Type: In-ground hot tubs are generally the most expensive type, but because construction is involved, we did not include them here on this list. Instead, we look to portable and inflatable options that are most cost-effective and budget-friendly.
Cost: As you can see here, pricing for hot tubs can vary wildly, depending on what you are looking for in a hot tub. Be sure to consider budget, as that can quickly narrow down the list of suitable options.
Size: Think about whether you plan to entertain because that will impact the space you need. While there are personal-sized hot tubs, there are also hot tubs designed for larger groups.
Type of jets: There are commonly two types of jets seen in hot tubs, bubble jets and massage jets. Massage jets tend to be a bit more aggressive in their massage, while bubble jets take a more hydrotherapeutic approach.
Features: From LED lights to waterfalls, there are all types of features available to give your hot tub an exciting twist.
Be sure to compare each model carefully to be sure that you choose the best hot tub for your family.
Hot tubs can last a long time when cared for appropriately. Most hot tubs last anywhere between 10 and 15 years, but different factors like manufacturer, model, and maintenance can all affect how long your hot tub lasts. You can also choose inflatable hot tubs, although their lifespan is much shorter at around five years.
The cost of a hot tub can range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars. The best hot tubs on our list range from $520 to well over $5,500, although you may be able to find hot tubs outside of that price threshold.
In our research, we found many different hot tub models that could be a great fit. These are some of the ones that almost made our list of best hot tubs.
For other ideas, check out our expert picks for the best inflatable hot tubs, the best above-ground pools, and the best inflatable pools!