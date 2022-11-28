'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Costco is my go-to for great quality products, bulk savings, amazing deals, and snacks - there's just so many snacks. This year has been full of ups and downs and few of us have extra money to spend, so I'm keeping an eye on the best deals the retailer continues to offer all the way through Cyber Monday 2022.
Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.Read now
While other stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are putting forth their best deals for Black Friday, Costco is running a series of sales through Cyber Monday, November 28th, and we'll track it all for you.
Keep in mind that you can only access these online deals and Costco's warehouse stores with a Costco membership. If you don't have one already, a membership can give you access to more benefits on top of accessing their online and brick-and-mortar stores.
The last time this page was updated, these were the latest Costco deals available:
Below are the best Costco deals we found could find. However, if we could find the same deal at other popular retailers or at least the same product heavily discounted elsewhere, we included those shopping options as well.
If you're in the market for a 13.3" MacBook Pro with Apple's brand new M2 chip, this $300-off deal is a great choice. Costco has discounted the 13-inch MacBook Pro down to $1,350, becoming one of the only retailers to offer it at such a low price.
An improved, higher-performing M2 means faster video workflows for editors, for example, with an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, and a 10-core GPU. Available options for memory range from 8GB, 16GB, to 24GB, and storage from 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB SSDs.
Since Samsung just launched its Galaxy Watch 5, now's a better time than ever to find a good deal on the 4 model. This sleek, compact smartwatch can track your workouts, sleep, and even perform ECGs for you. It's the perfect addition to any wellness journey, and it pairs beautifully with an Android phone or Samsung ecosystem.
And the bonus part? It comes with a free watch band.
If you're interested in the best smartwatch deals, ZDNET is also keeping an eye on them for Black Friday.
Enjoy these two Arlo security cameras that offer year-round indoor or outdoor protection plus two security mounts and the Smarthub. The 4K HDR clear resolution, combined with motion notifications, noise-cancelling 2-way audio, and the XL rechargeable battery that offer up to a year of use on a single charge ensures you don't miss a beat in and around your home. Plus, the wire-free installation makes for a quick and easy setup.
This 15.6-inch laptop is a great, affordable option for everyday use, and reliable enough to become your go-to computer. It's got an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, all complete with a touchscreen display.
Just $799 buys you an LG 65-inch 4K-resolution smart television, complete with intense QNED color that results in vibrant, more rich images. This smart TV features AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro, which intelligently adjust the image and sound quality for a more customized experience.
The Rachio smart sprinkler controller is the best way to up your landscaping game. It's a device that lets you control up to 12 zones of your sprinkler system (most houses have less than 10 zones) remotely via an app on your phone. Taking the word "smart" to a new level, it uses Weather Intelligence Plus technology to skip watering during rainy or snowy days.
Samsung's 65-inch QN859BF Series is seeing a $900 price drop ahead of Black Friday. The price of $2,600 buys an 8K-resolution 65-inch television with 4 HDMI ports, ready to become the center of the home theater any family can gather around.
This set of waterproof indoor/outdoor string lights has the versatility of up to 16 million colors to provide you with seemingly countless options to create the ambience you want.
These smart, wifi-enabled lights work with Alexa and Google Home, so you can ask either smart voice assistant to turn them on or off or change the colors on them. The IP65 waterproof rating makes it a great addition to any holiday decor, as it's sure to withstand almost any weather conditions.
As a Costco member, I'm always on the lookout for the best deals and, thankfully, Costco makes this easy by consistently offering great deals on high-quality items. Here at ZDNET, we do the legwork for you and round up the best ones through research, experience, and our own expertise.
Costco, like some other retailers, offers a membership-based shopping experience both in its warehouses and online. Each membership is paid annually and includes a household card that you present at the store.
Here's how the different memberships stack up:
|Gold Star
|Business
|Executive
|$60/year
|$60/year
|$120/year
|1-2 people
|3+ people for $60/each
|1-2 people
|-
|Purchase for resale
|Annual 2% cash back on qualified Costco purchases
|-
|-
|Additional benefits for Travel and Costco services
The Costco warehouses closed for Thanksgiving, but the retailer did have some exclusive deals through the online store.
Costco opened at 9:00 am on Black Friday, November 25, 2022.
Though most warehouses open at 10:00am Monday through Friday, Cyber Monday deals at Costco will be online-only, as is the tradition for the Cyber Monday sale.
Cyber Monday takes place on the next Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday. This year it'll be on November 28, 2022. We will comb through all the best Cyber Monday deals as the day goes on, so keep an eye out for those.
Black Friday 2022 was on November 25th, 2022; the day after Thanksgiving.
