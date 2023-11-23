'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This $889 DJI Avata FPV drone is a deal you shouldn't miss
Drones are amazing, but FPV -- First Person View -- rugged action drones take flying to the next level. Combine them with FPV goggles and you have an amazing immersive experience that is the next best thing to actually flying like a bird!
And FPV drones don't come that the DJI Avata.
DJI Avata tech specs
- Camera: 1/1.7-inch CMOS, 48-megapixels
- Max video resolution: 4K@60 frames per second
- Max photo resolution: 4000 × 3000 pixels
- Max speed: 27 m/s (60 mph) in manual mode
- Max hover time: Approximately 18 minutes
- Max wind speed resistance: 10.7 m/s (level 5)
Even if you've flown a standard drone before, get ready for a huge surprise that will leave a big smile on your face. The speed and maneuverability is second to none, and the combination of FPV goggles and motion controller puts you right in the middle of the action.
Unlike other drones, these things are tough and can shake off really heavy impacts that would destroy a camera drone. I've seen these hit the ground at full speed and need nothing but the mud wiped off.
These are wonderful toys -- I mean tools.
If you feel like spending a little more, there's also 30% off the DJI Avata kit that comes with the upgraded DJI Goggles 2 headset.