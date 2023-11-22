'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Our favorite record player is down to $279 for Black Friday
We're already seeing a lot of great deals ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and one of them happens to involve ZDNET's pick for best record player. Over at Amazon, the Audio-Technica LP120 has been discounted by 20%, lowering the price from $349 to $279 -- one of the best prices we've ever seen.
The deal applies to the Black finish, while the Silver and Bronze models remain close to full price. Granted, Black is by far the sleekest look out of the lineup, with a minimal aesthetic that's perfect for your home office, living room, basement, or wherever you come up with.
We've called the LP120 our favorite vinyl record player for a variety of reasons, but mostly because it does everything so well. Its die-cast aluminum platter, quartz speed lock, and anti-skate arm mean this player is practically plug-and-play, giving you the perfect base experience whether you're a vinyl junkie or a newbie to the space. I really dig the glass lid on the player that gives it a very modern look.
You also get the ability to play your vinyl with wireless speakers or headphones over Bluetooth -- just in case analog or USB isn't your preferred connection type. Speaking of which, using the USB port, you can record songs from vinyl on your PC or Mac using Audacity. It's rare to find this type of functionality in most players, so if you have a few records you'd like to turn digital, you'll have that option.
It comes with support for 33 ⅓ RPM, 45 RPM, and 78 RPM to accommodate all of your records, and there's full support for hi-fi output to enjoy the highest sound quality possible from your collection. If you're shopping for a vinyl fan in your life, the Audio-Technica LP120 is a no brainer.