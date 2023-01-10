'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Not all speakers are equipped to handle the challenges of the outdoors -- the constant humidity, pounding rain, and punishing lightning. Most cannot handle the blistering heat of summer and the icy solitude of winter.
Not just any outdoor speaker will do, however. You need something that has water and heat resistance to withstand the hazards of both summer and winter.
That's where we come in. We study the market to find the best outdoor speakers you can buy today for your home. This is what we found.
Tech specs: Dimensions: 7.5 inches x 6.3 inches x 9.5 inches | Power source: Wired | Water-resistant: Yes
If you are looking for the best overall outdoor speaker, the Polk Atrium 4 is our pick. Polk Audio is already a well-respected leader in the field, and they continue that with the Atrium 4. You can place them in any open space, but they will require installation. However, this wired system is waterproof, so there are no worries, and Bass Boost takes your audio to the next level. Its 80 watts of power is meant to overpower background noise, so you can enjoy your music instead of the sounds of nearby traffic.
Tech specs: Dimensions: 14.5 x 8.9 ix 9.3 inches | Power source: Wired | Water-resistant: No | Peak: 200 watts
The Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker is the speaker you want when you're prioritizing bass. You will find wired connectivity to operate the DT's Balanced Double Surround System (BDSS) drivers, activating the bass-heavy sound of this speaker. However, while it has a durable and moisture-resistant design, this speaker is not water-resistant. That means while it is suited for the outdoors, it will need to be kept directly away from the elements.
Tech specs: Dimensions: 10.2 x 7.3 x 7.3 inches | Power source: Wired | Water-resistant: Yes
The Dual Electronics LU53PB 3-Way Indoor/Outdoor Speakers are the best speakers when you are looking for heavy bass. To deliver extra bass, these weather-resistant speakers incorporate three-way component speakers combined with a 5.25-inch woofer. With a wired design, it is suitable for a bookshelf or any other open space outside your home. Swivel mounts ensure you can place them exactly where they need to be.
Tech specs: Dimensions: 11 x 9.5 x 15 inches | Power source: Wired | Waterproof: Yes
The Klipsch AW-650 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker is perfect when you want to hear your speakers but not necessarily see them. Using Klipsch's exclusive 90° x 90° Tractrix Horn technology, these speakers are UV-resistant to avoid fading or rusting. For better balance, there is a 6.5-inch long-throw Cerametallic woofer with a Tractrix® horn-loaded 1-inch aluminum tweeter for better balance.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 9.44 x 6.29 x 4.96 inches | Power source: Battery-powered | Waterproof: Yes
Sonos Move is not just the best smart outdoor speaker but also one of the best portable speakers, allowing you to take your tunes on the road with you wherever you want to go. Both weatherproof and drop-resistant, it has incorporated Trueplay automatic tuning to make sure your audio sounds just right. As a smart device, you can use your speaker to connect to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Airplay. For easy control, the Sonos app is also available to consumers.
The Polk Atrium 4 wins our pick for the best outdoor speaker overall. Its sound is phenomenal, and the waterproofing is a relief for outdoor placement, as well. To see how it stacks up against the competition, here is a look at the best outdoor speakers on our list.
Best outdoor speaker
Cost
Type
Water-resistant
Polk Atrium 4
$169.00
Wired
✔
Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker
$299.00
Wired
✗
Dual Electronics LU53PB 3-Way Indoor/Outdoor Speakers
$79.99
Wired
✔
Klipsch AW-650 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker
$319.95
Wired
✔
Sonos Move
$378.00
Battery
✔
To help you find the best outdoor speaker for you, consider our expert recommendations based on our research.
Choose this best outdoor speaker...
If you want...
Polk Atrium 4
Value and performance all in one
Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker
Booming bass from your speaker
Dual Electronics LU53PB 3-Way Indoor/Outdoor Speakers
An affordable outdoor speaker
Klipsch AW-650 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker
A speaker with an unobtrusive design
Sonos Move
A smart speaker for your home
In searching for the best outdoor speakers, we keep several factors at the forefront.
Weather-resistance: Because these are outdoor speakers, it is critical that it has some weatherproofing, whether it is weather-resistance, weatherproofing, or impact resistance.
Installation: Some outdoor speakers require outdoor installation, but there are some that offer a more portable design, such as the Sonos Move.
Price: The cost of outdoor speakers is critical, as many shoppers are on a budget.
Most outdoor speakers offer some sort of weatherproofing in order to withstand fluctuating temperatures and precipitation. Be sure to consider whether your speakers are weather-resistant or waterproof in order to protect your new speakers.
Most of the best outdoor speakers require that you affix them permanently to your home. When deciding on placement, consider where you will receive the best sound. You also want to be careful where you install, so they are protected from the elements as much as possible.
The cost of outdoor speakers can range significantly, depending on features, size, and sound technology. The best outdoor speakers range in price from $80 to almost $400, depending on the model and features you choose.
In our search, we also found these options that almost made our list of best outdoor speakers.
