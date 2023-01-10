/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Speakers

Take the party outside with these top outdoor speakers

Not all speakers are prepared for the challenges of the outdoors. These best outdoor speakers can help you make the warmer weather even more enjoyable this year.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Amy Lieu

Not all speakers are equipped to handle the challenges of the outdoors -- the constant humidity, pounding rain, and punishing lightning. Most cannot handle the blistering heat of summer and the icy solitude of winter. 

ZDNET Recommends

Not just any outdoor speaker will do, however. You need something that has water and heat resistance to withstand the hazards of both summer and winter. 

That's where we come in. We study the market to find the best outdoor speakers you can buy today for your home. This is what we found. 

Also: Read more about the best Sonos speakers

Polk Atrium 4

Best outdoor speaker overall
Polk Atrium 4
Polk
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Bass Booster
  • Affordable
  • Excellent clarity
Cons
  • Must buy entire set
  • Does not share waterproof rating
More Details

Tech specs: Dimensions: 7.5 inches  x 6.3 inches x 9.5 inches | Power source: Wired | Water-resistant: Yes 

If you are looking for the best overall outdoor speaker, the Polk Atrium 4 is our pick. Polk Audio is already a well-respected leader in the field, and they continue that with the Atrium 4. You can place them in any open space, but they will require installation. However, this wired system is waterproof, so there are no worries, and Bass Boost takes your audio to the next level. Its 80 watts of power is meant to overpower background noise, so you can enjoy your music instead of the sounds of nearby traffic.

View now at AmazonView now at B&H

Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker

Best outdoor speaker bass
Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker
Definitive Technology
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Can buy a single speaker
  • Fantastic sound
  • Durable construction
Cons
  • No weatherproofing
  • Wired speakers may not be for everyone
More Details

Tech specs: Dimensions: 14.5 x 8.9 ix 9.3 inches | Power source: Wired | Water-resistant: No | Peak: 200 watts

The Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker is the speaker you want when you're prioritizing bass. You will find wired connectivity to operate the DT's Balanced Double Surround System (BDSS) drivers, activating the bass-heavy sound of this speaker. However, while it has a durable and moisture-resistant design, this speaker is not water-resistant. That means while it is suited for the outdoors, it will need to be kept directly away from the elements. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Bhphotovideo

Dual Electronics LU53PB 3-Way Indoor/Outdoor Speakers

Best budget outdoor speaker
Dual Electronics LU53PB 3-Way High Performance
Dual Electronics
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Affordable
  • Built-in amplifier
  • Easy setup
Cons
  • Some static reported
  • Short warranty
More Details

Tech specs: Dimensions: 10.2 x 7.3 x 7.3 inches | Power source: Wired | Water-resistant: Yes 

The Dual Electronics LU53PB 3-Way Indoor/Outdoor Speakers are the best speakers when you are looking for heavy bass. To deliver extra bass, these weather-resistant speakers incorporate three-way component speakers combined with a 5.25-inch woofer. With a wired design, it is suitable for a bookshelf or any other open space outside your home. Swivel mounts ensure you can place them exactly where they need to be.

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Klipsch AW-650 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker

Best discreet outdoor speaker
The Klipsch AW-650 indoor/outdoor speaker is seen in this photo.
Klipsch
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Lightweight design
  • Versatile use
  • Durable
Cons
  • Mediocre bass
  • Expensive
More Details

Tech specs: Dimensions: 11 x 9.5 x 15 inches | Power source: Wired | Waterproof: Yes

The Klipsch AW-650 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker is perfect when you want to hear your speakers but not necessarily see them. Using Klipsch's exclusive 90° x 90° Tractrix Horn technology, these speakers are UV-resistant to avoid fading or rusting. For better balance, there is a 6.5-inch long-throw Cerametallic woofer with a Tractrix® horn-loaded 1-inch aluminum tweeter for better balance.

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at B&H

Sonos Move

Best smart outdoor speaker
The Sonos Move outdoor speaker is pictured here.
Sonos
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Fantastic bass
  • Dust- and water-resistant
  • Smart home compatible
Cons
  • Heavy
  • Limited EQ controls
More Details

Tech Specs: Dimensions: 9.44 x 6.29 x 4.96 inches | Power source: Battery-powered | Waterproof: Yes

Sonos Move is not just the best smart outdoor speaker but also one of the best portable speakers, allowing you to take your tunes on the road with you wherever you want to go. Both weatherproof and drop-resistant, it has incorporated Trueplay automatic tuning to make sure your audio sounds just right. As a smart device, you can use your speaker to connect to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Airplay. For easy control, the Sonos app is also available to consumers. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

What is the best outdoor speaker?

The Polk Atrium 4 wins our pick for the best outdoor speaker overall. Its sound is phenomenal, and the waterproofing is a relief for outdoor placement, as well. To see how it stacks up against the competition, here is a look at the best outdoor speakers on our list.

Best outdoor speaker

Cost

Type

Water-resistant

Polk Atrium 4

$169.00

Wired

Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker

$299.00

Wired

Dual Electronics LU53PB 3-Way Indoor/Outdoor Speakers

$79.99

Wired

Klipsch AW-650 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker

$319.95

Wired

Sonos Move

$378.00

Battery

Which is the right outdoor speaker for you?

To help you find the best outdoor speaker for you, consider our expert recommendations based on our research.

Choose this best outdoor speaker...

If you want...

Polk Atrium 4

Value and performance all in one

Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker

Booming bass from your speaker

Dual Electronics LU53PB 3-Way Indoor/Outdoor Speakers

An affordable outdoor speaker

Klipsch AW-650 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker

A speaker with an unobtrusive design 

Sonos Move

A smart speaker for your home

How did we choose these outdoor speakers?

In searching for the best outdoor speakers, we keep several factors at the forefront. 

  • Weather-resistance: Because these are outdoor speakers, it is critical that it has some weatherproofing, whether it is weather-resistance, weatherproofing, or impact resistance.

  • Installation: Some outdoor speakers require outdoor installation, but there are some that offer a more portable design, such as the Sonos Move.

  • Price: The cost of outdoor speakers is critical, as many shoppers are on a budget. 

Are all outdoor speakers weatherproof?

Most outdoor speakers offer some sort of weatherproofing in order to withstand fluctuating temperatures and precipitation. Be sure to consider whether your speakers are weather-resistant or waterproof in order to protect your new speakers.

Where should I install outdoor speakers?

Most of the best outdoor speakers require that you affix them permanently to your home. When deciding on placement, consider where you will receive the best sound. You also want to be careful where you install, so they are protected from the elements as much as possible. 

How much do the best outdoor speakers cost?

The cost of outdoor speakers can range significantly, depending on features, size, and sound technology. The best outdoor speakers range in price from $80 to almost $400, depending on the model and features you choose.

Are there alternative outdoor speakers worth considering?

In our search, we also found these options that almost made our list of best outdoor speakers.

Learn more about speakers with our picks for the best stereo speakers, best Bluetooth speakers, and the best smart speakers!

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

This tech CEO fired two engineers for having second full-time jobs, warns they're part of a new trend
working-at-keyboard

This tech CEO fired two engineers for having second full-time jobs, warns they're part of a new trend

Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
CIO. CXO. Struggling With Occupational Stress

Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it

Google shows off KataOS, a secure operating system written in Rust
gettyimages-666009646.jpg

Google shows off KataOS, a secure operating system written in Rust