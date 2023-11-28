'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It's the last day to get Hulu's Black Friday deal: Get 1 year of Hulu for $1 a month
Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy aren't the only places still offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales: Streaming service Hulu has a truly great deal on a subscription. If you sign up for Hulu (with ads) right now, you'll pay only $0.99 a month for the first year -- a major price drop from the usual price of $7.99 a month. This deal ends midnight tonight.
This is the biggest Black Friday deal Hulu has run so far. New customers and past customers who cancelled their account more than one month ago are eligible to sign up with the deal. You can also add on Starz an additional $0.99 a month for the first six months, down from $9.99 a month.
The deal is open to existing standalone Disney+ and ESPN+ subscribers, too. After the first year, the regular price of $7.99 a month will kick in, unless you cancel your subscription. (The same goes for the Starz add-on after the first six months.) If you've been considering a subscription, now is the time to buy -- we don't expect to see a lower price at any other time in the near future.
Hulu is home to popular original series like Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid's Tale, and The Bear, and a wide catalogue of movies and TV shows. The streaming service is one of ZDNET's tested top picks for best streaming service and best live TV streaming service.