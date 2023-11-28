'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Last chance: Grab a Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. bundle before Cyber Monday ends
Nintendo is offering a Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition bundle for $349 on Amazon as a part of its continued Cyber Monday sale, which is expected to end at midnight. In it, you get an OLED Switch model, a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, plus three months of Switch online membership. This deal effectively gets you the game and the online membership for free, which would otherwise cost you about $70 extra, and considering the Switch OLED model costs $350 alone at Nintendo, this is a pretty sweet deal.
The Switch in this bundle is the OLED model, which features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, better speakers, and more storage compared to the regular version.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the latest entry in the popular fighting game series. It brings together characters from popular Nintendo and third-party franchises and throws them together for a fierce fight. Ultimate is notable for having the most characters out of all the entries with a whopping 76 unique fighters (that includes all the DLC characters). You can play against an AI opponent, a friend, or with three other people for frantic battles.
Because it's on the Nintendo Switch, you can take the game with you wherever you go using Handheld mode. Of course, the controllers on the side can be removed and shared for quick in-person multiplayer. Some players may want to take their game to the next level. If this is you, we recommend buying the special Gamecube Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition controller which has a button layout that is more conducive for faster gameplay. It's also seeing a discount for Cyber Monday.