LG G4 vs. G3: Which flagship OLED TV should you buy?

Over the past several years, LG has emerged as one of the top names in OLED TVs, and that was true again this year as the G4 series turned heads at CES.

Like its predecessor, the G3, the G4 looks to be one of the best OLED TVs of the year. But how much of an upgrade is this year's model over last year's? And how do you decide which one is best for you?

When it comes to the TV itself, the two don't look that much different as both are slim sets designed to be mounted on a wall. However, on the inside, the two couldn't be more opposing, as the G4 provides a significant jump in image quality.

Of course, just being better doesn't necessarily mean it's right for everyone. Here's a breakdown of the biggest differences between LG's G3 OLED TV and G4 OLED TV, plus a few key reasons to buy each one.

Specifications

LG G3 OLED LG G4 OLED Display size 55", 65", 77", 83"

55", 65", 77", 83", 97"

Chip Alpha a9 Gen. 6 Alpha 11 Refresh rate 120Hz 144Hz HDMI ports 4 (all HDMI 2.1) 4 (all HDMI 2.1) OTA Tuner ATSC 1.0

ATSC 3.0

Audio 9.1.2 channel 11.1.2 channel with AI Sound Pro

Price $1,800 - $5,000 $2,600 - $25,000

You should buy the LG G4 OLED if...



1. You want the largest LG OLED TV you can buy

If you want the biggest screen you can get, the choice between the G4 and the G3 is clear. The G3 is available in 55", 65", 77", and 83" sizes, but the G4 adds on a massive 97" option. Of course, you'll pay a premium for that size. At $2,600 for the 55", the G4 is already on the more expensive side of televisions, but if you want the 97" inch model, you'll pay the price of a small car – $24,999. Just for a price comparison, the 83" G3 will set you back $4,999 while the G4 in the same size is $6,500. Further from the release of the G4, that gap will probably widen as the G3 drops in price.

2. You're a gamer or you watch a lot of action movies

Comparing pure specs between the two sets, one thing that immediately jumps out is the difference in refresh rate between the G3 and G4 series. While the G3 has a respectable 120Hz, the G4 makes the leap to 144Hz. That might seem small to most people, but if you're a serious gamer or watch many action movies with fast movement, you'll likely notice the difference in added motion. The G4 also has support for both ALLM and VRR, plus Nvidia G-Sync certification.

3. You want the best picture and sound

Often, the upgrades from one year's TVs to the next leave questions about whether it's really worth upgrading to or not. That question may not be as prevalent this year as the G4 takes the already stellar G3 and improves on it in almost every way.

The G4 packs a number of improvements like the a11 chipset that LG says should provide 30% faster processing and 70% better graphics. While the two sets both use the same Micro Lens Array that allows for a brighter-than-normal screen, the new chip allows the G4 to reach a peak brightness level 150% brighter than a traditional OLED, making it perfect for brighter rooms.

The AI Picture Pro feature on the G4 means that the picture will look better too, including Director Processing, which automatically adapts the picture to portray the director's true intentions. And in terms of sound, while it was a weak point of the G3, the G4 changed the speakers from a 9.1.2 setup to an Atmos-capable 11.1.2 system (which also benefits from the a11 chip).

You should buy the LG G3 OLED if...

1. You watch high-quality content over the air

If you plan on using the TV's built-in over-the-air antenna to watch content, you might be slightly disappointed when you fire up the G4. Thanks to a patent dispute, LG's latest TV only carries a ATSC 1.0 tuner. That means content is capped at 1080i over the air (ATSC 3.0 allows for up to 4K UHD) and Dolby 5.1 surround sound (3.0 can utilize Dolby 7.1.4 3D sound, also known as Dolby Atmos). There's probably not a large audience that takes advantage of this content over the air (or even has the ability to), but if you're one of them, you'll want to stick to the G3.

2. You want an excellent TV for less money

There's no denying that the G4 is an absolutely stunning TV. But, the G3 was still one of the best of last year, and depending on what you're upgrading from, is still an excellent choice. The picture and audio quality might not be as good as the G4, but the G4 is setting that mark very high. And for most people who are just looking for a TV that handles movies, shows, and gaming, the G3 will work just fine. There's already over a $1,000 difference in pricing on the 65" model, and that difference will only get bigger.

