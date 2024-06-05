'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Cordless vacuums are going smart, and this Narwal wet/dry vacuum is the latest proof
From the Roborock Dyad Pro to the Tineco iFloor 3 Plus, wet/dry vacuums are all the rage in the cleaning market. However, as the companies that have succeeded in the robot vacuum department create their versions of these wet/dry devices, they also add the 'smart' component. The Narwal S10 Pro wet/dry is one of the latest devices to take this approach.
This new Narwal device is a self-propelled and self-cleaning upright cordless vacuum and mop combination that can pick up spilled cereal, juice, pet hair, and crumbs.
Also: 8 Father's Day gifts dads actually want, according to ZDNET experts
A wet and dry vacuum mop is a multifunctional device that handles both wet and dry messes simultaneously. Typically equipped with two separate tanks, one for clean water and one for dirty water, these devices can vacuum and mop in one go as they are pushed around the floor. The separate tanks ensure that only clean water is used for mopping.
The S10 Pro's vacuum system has 14,000 Pa of suction power, while the roller mop delivers 17N downward mopping pressure.
"We're delighted to bring the S10 Pro wet & dry vacuum to market to make cleaning a joy, not a chore," said Junbin Zhang, founder and CEO of Narwal Robotics. "Designed for ease of use as well as practical cleaning, the Narwal S10 Pro Wet/Dry Vacuum and Mop is slim, swift, and skilled, making it as elegant as it is intelligent."
Also: I don't go hiking without these 5 gadgets -- and you shouldn't either
With 32 running water streams powered by algorithms that ensure the brush stays moist and clean, the Narwal S10 Pro can intelligently detect how dirty the floors are and then display the information on its LCD screen for the user. This feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect dirt and adjust suction power and water dispensing levels automatically, and toggle through five cleaning modes to tackle dirt.
This smart technology is packed into a lightweight, cordless device that weighs under 10 lbs. The S10 Pro has an up to 50-minute battery life and can cover up to 3200 square feet on a single charge.
Also: 3 robot vacuum shopping tips I wish I knew before buying one
When the S10 Pro is placed on its wireless charging dock, users can run a self-clean operation to trigger a 10-part cleaning process. The dock scrubs, cleans, disinfects, and dries its roller brush, pipes, and filters. The approach uses electrolyzed water to disinfect, and the brush rotates until all residue and hair are removed. The drying process lasts about 30 minutes, combining centrifugal dehydration and hot-air drying at 133 degrees.
The Narwal S10 Pro wet & dry vacuum and mop are available today for $430, though a limited-time discount brings the price down to $400.