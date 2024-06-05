Cordless vacuums are going smart, and this Narwal wet/dry vacuum is the latest proof

Narwal

From the Roborock Dyad Pro to the Tineco iFloor 3 Plus, wet/dry vacuums are all the rage in the cleaning market. However, as the companies that have succeeded in the robot vacuum department create their versions of these wet/dry devices, they also add the 'smart' component. The Narwal S10 Pro wet/dry is one of the latest devices to take this approach.

This new Narwal device is a self-propelled and self-cleaning upright cordless vacuum and mop combination that can pick up spilled cereal, juice, pet hair, and crumbs.

A wet and dry vacuum mop is a multifunctional device that handles both wet and dry messes simultaneously. Typically equipped with two separate tanks, one for clean water and one for dirty water, these devices can vacuum and mop in one go as they are pushed around the floor. The separate tanks ensure that only clean water is used for mopping.

The S10 Pro's vacuum system has 14,000 Pa of suction power, while the roller mop delivers 17N downward mopping pressure.

"We're delighted to bring the S10 Pro wet & dry vacuum to market to make cleaning a joy, not a chore," said Junbin Zhang, founder and CEO of Narwal Robotics. "Designed for ease of use as well as practical cleaning, the Narwal S10 Pro Wet/Dry Vacuum and Mop is slim, swift, and skilled, making it as elegant as it is intelligent."

With 32 running water streams powered by algorithms that ensure the brush stays moist and clean, the Narwal S10 Pro can intelligently detect how dirty the floors are and then display the information on its LCD screen for the user. This feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect dirt and adjust suction power and water dispensing levels automatically, and toggle through five cleaning modes to tackle dirt.

Narwal

This smart technology is packed into a lightweight, cordless device that weighs under 10 lbs. The S10 Pro has an up to 50-minute battery life and can cover up to 3200 square feet on a single charge.

When the S10 Pro is placed on its wireless charging dock, users can run a self-clean operation to trigger a 10-part cleaning process. The dock scrubs, cleans, disinfects, and dries its roller brush, pipes, and filters. The approach uses electrolyzed water to disinfect, and the brush rotates until all residue and hair are removed. The drying process lasts about 30 minutes, combining centrifugal dehydration and hot-air drying at 133 degrees.

The Narwal S10 Pro wet & dry vacuum and mop are available today for $430, though a limited-time discount brings the price down to $400.