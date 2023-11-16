'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
My go-to portable power bank has a magnetic superpower - and it's 20% off right now
ZDNET's key takeaways
- The Baseus 30W, 10,000mAh magnetic power bank with a built-in USB-C cable is currently priced at $37.
- A great all-in-one power bank that works for a wide range of devices.
- A bit chunky and heavy compared to other 10,000mAh power banks.
One of my wish list devices has been an all-in-one power bank that does wireless charging, has a built-in USB-C cable, and has a USB-C port.
I've tried quite a few, and all were a disappointment in one way or another.
Also: The best early Black Friday portable power station deals
Until now.
The Baseus 30W, 10,000mAh magnetic power bank with built-in USB-C cable is about as close to perfection as I think things can get.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Baseus 30W, 10,000mAh magnetic power bank
The Baseus 10000mAh portable charger features 30W Power Delivery high-speed charging, and a built-in USB-C cable means you don't have to carry a spare cable with you.
Baseus 30W, 10,000mAh magnetic power bank tech specs
- Battery: Polymer lithium battery
- Capacity: 10000mAh/38.5Wh
- Energy Conversion Rate: ≥75%
- Type-C Port Input: 5V/3A; 9V/2A; 12V/1.5A
- Built-in Type-C Cable Input: 5V/3A; 9V/2A; 12V/1.5A
- Type-C Output: 5V/3A; 9V/3A; 12V/2.5A; 15V/2A
- Built-in Type-C Cable Output: 5V/3A; 9V/3A; 12V/2.5A; 15V/2A
- Wireless Charging Output: 5W/7.5W/10W/15W
- Total Output: 5V/3A
- Product Dimensions: 4.28 x 2.72 x 0.79 inches
So, in a nutshell, what we have is a decent-sized power bank that has built-in wireless charging that works with iPhone and Android devices, there's a built-in USB-C cable for, well, all things USB-C, and there is a separate USB-C in/out port for charging and powering other devices.
The nice thing about this power bank is that it supports pass-through, which means that you can simultaneously charge the power back and also be charging other devices.
Also: The best iPhone power banks for recharging
It's a nice feature because it means you can travel with a single charger and split that power out to multiple devices through the power bank.
There's a lot of thought put into the construction of this power bank.
For example, normally I don't like built-in cables because they seem weak and look to be easily damaged. Baseus has used a stout cable that looks to be up to the job and even included a dummy USB-C port for you to tuck the connector into to make a carry loop.
It's a great package. Sure, it's a bit bigger than some other 10,000mAh power banks, but it's not so big that it won't fit into a pocket. And Baseus has packed a lot into this package. There's also the added advantage that you don't need to carry a charging cable, which saves a bit of room.
I've done my usual tests on this power bank, from safety checks, capacity and power output tests, and thermal checks -- and this passes with flying colors.
ZDNET's buying advice
The Baseus 30W, 10,000mAh magnetic power bank with built-in USB-C cable quickly became my favorite power bank.
It's the unicorn device that I've been in search of for some time now -- a power bank for my smartphone and other small devices that does it all and doesn't need a cable. Sure, it's not going to be powering my MacBook Pro, but for keeping my iPhone going or charging a few devices on a nightstand at a hotel when traveling or in a tent, this is as close to perfect as things get.
This has earned a place in my kit.