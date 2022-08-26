'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're on the hunt for a new camera ahead of Labor Day, both B&H and Amazon are offering a Panasonic Lumix full-frame mirrorless camera for a discount, with an S Series 85mm lens thrown in.
Normally, you could expect to pay the better part of $2000 alone for the camera body, but the price is now $1698 with a free lens, saving you roughly $300.
The Panasonic Lumix mirrorless camera is a lightweight model suitable for taking photos at events, while you're traveling, or if you're a fan of street portraiture.
This model, the Panasonic Lumix S5, is equipped with a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, dual native ISO, an ISO range of 100-51200, two SD card slots, an OLED touchscreen display, and impressive 4K video recording capabilities of 7fps (96MP high-res mode). In addition, as many cameras now include, this device has image stabilization features.
At both B&H and Amazon, purchasing the camera also nets you a free lens. Typically with a retail price of around $400 - $500, the Panasonic Lumix S 85mm f/1.8 lens is a short telephoto lens designed for L-mount cameras. You can expect an 85mm focal length and a max aperture of f/1.8 (minimum f/22). The angle of view is 29 degrees.