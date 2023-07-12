Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra just dropped to less than $1000 for Prime Day

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is ZDNET's pick for the best robot vacuum mop combination that we've tested. Matthew Miller/ZDNET

If you've been waiting for a good deal on a robot vacuum/mop combination, look no further: The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is on sale for $1000 this Prime Day, saving you $300 on ZDNET's pick for the best robot vacuum mop, based on our hands-on testing.

This is a two-in-one robot vacuum and mop that can handle every surface in your home without you ever lifting a finger. The Empty Wash Fill dock serves every purpose you can think of (hence the name). It is a self-washing, self-refilling, and self-emptying machine that takes all of the manual work out of vacuuming and mopping your home.

The S7 MaxV Ultra is equipped with ReactiveAI 2.0 to accurately map your home, avoid obstacles, and understand what flooring surface it's encountering. On the bottom of the S7 MaxV Ultra, the mop head will lift as it's going over carpet or rugs and then will lower when it's time to clean your hardwood, vinyl, laminate, or tile. The technology is truly impressive. While on carpet or rugs, the 5100Pa suction power will leave satisfying carpet lines, picking up all of the dirt and debris in its path.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra's VibraRise technology scrubs your floors up to 3,000 times per minute, really cleaning through the grime and dirt your home encounters. ZDNET's Matthew Miller says, "Speaking of clean floors, mine have never been so clean as they were after the S7 MaxV Ultra. So for this device, you definitely get what you pay for."

If you've been considering a two-in-one machine, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is a robot that is one of the best in its class, and saving $300 makes this a Prime Day steal.

Read the review: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra