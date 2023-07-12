Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra just dropped to less than $1000 for Prime Day

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you've been waiting for a good deal on a robot vacuum/mop combination, look no further: The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is on sale for $1000 this Prime Day, saving you $300 on ZDNET's pick for the best robot vacuum mop, based on our hands-on testing.
This is a two-in-one robot vacuum and mop that can handle every surface in your home without you ever lifting a finger. The Empty Wash Fill dock serves every purpose you can think of (hence the name). It is a self-washing, self-refilling, and self-emptying machine that takes all of the manual work out of vacuuming and mopping your home.
The S7 MaxV Ultra is equipped with ReactiveAI 2.0 to accurately map your home, avoid obstacles, and understand what flooring surface it's encountering. On the bottom of the S7 MaxV Ultra, the mop head will lift as it's going over carpet or rugs and then will lower when it's time to clean your hardwood, vinyl, laminate, or tile. The technology is truly impressive. While on carpet or rugs, the 5100Pa suction power will leave satisfying carpet lines, picking up all of the dirt and debris in its path.
Also: Best Prime Day deals: Live updates
The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra's VibraRise technology scrubs your floors up to 3,000 times per minute, really cleaning through the grime and dirt your home encounters. ZDNET's Matthew Miller says, "Speaking of clean floors, mine have never been so clean as they were after the S7 MaxV Ultra. So for this device, you definitely get what you pay for."
If you've been considering a two-in-one machine, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is a robot that is one of the best in its class, and saving $300 makes this a Prime Day steal.
Read the review: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra