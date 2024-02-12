Save $400 on the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra ahead of President's Day

Beth Mauder/ZDNET

Ahead of President's Day, Roborock has dropped the price of their latest and greatest two-in-one robot vacuum and mop, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. If you didn't catch this deal during last year's Black Friday, you're in luck. Roborock is once again offering $400 off right now. If you've been eyeing a high-end machine to take the stress out of vacuuming and mopping, there really isn't a better time, or deal. But act quickly, this deal won't stick around.

The S8 Pro Ultra is a self-cleaning, self-emptying, self-drying, and self-refilling machine, meaning it's a completely hands-free cleaning experience for you. The S8 Pro Ultra keeps my floors looking fantastic despite having a little one, two big dogs, and an indoor cat who are constantly making messes and shedding. I've spent over half a year with S8 Pro Ultra running daily through my home, so when I tell you I love it, I mean it.

There are very few robot vacuums that can efficiently handle the amount of dog hair that gets in my carpet and the S8 Pro Ultra is one of them. With 6,000Pa suction, you can choose how much suction power you need for each job. My tile flooring doesn't need the maximum power, but my carpet certainly does. When you couple all of that power with the VibraRise 2.0 Mopping System, my tile floors shine at the end of a cleaning job.

And you don't need to worry about your carpets or rugs getting wet during a job, the S8 Pro Ultra is able to lift the mop head up as needed. The DuoRoller Riser brush also can be lifted, meaning that the robot is as efficient as possible when traveling from one end of your home to the other to complete a job. This isn't a necessary feature, but a thoughtful one to say the least.

I love my Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, especially at this price thanks to this President's Day deal. It's high-end, capable, low-maintenance, and intelligent, which is a robot vacuum recipe for success.