Many people come home to packages on their porch on a daily basis. But have you ever experienced porch pirates stealing your orders? Fortunately, this Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera bundle makes sure your house, cars, and packages are covered to deter the unwanted guests away from your home. You can save $280 on the 4-camera bundle right now.
Within this bundle, you will find three Pro 4 cameras with mounts, four rechargeable batteries, a battery charging station, and a yard sign. With all these cameras being used, it might be hard to keep track of them all, right? Nope. Thanks to the Arlo app, you will have access to feeds from all of your cameras with object detection, notifications, and video history of past events.
A wide 160-degree viewing angle means you can see most everything in on your property -- especially with the four Pro 4 cameras in this bundle. Even when the sun is down, the motion-activated spotlights on these cameras won't let you miss the night-time activity on your property.
Also: What are the best security cameras for protecting your home?
Video isn't the only thing these cameras can pick up. With noise-cancelling 2-way audio you can hear and speak to visitors with exceptional clarity. Additionally, these cameras are designed to handle various weather elements including heat, rain, cold, and bright sunlight.
In the past 120 days, this Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera bundle has seen a price this low just once. That means this deal won't last, so take advantage of the $320 price tag while you can. You can also check out ZDNET smart home expert Maria Diaz's picks for smart camera deals right now to see other great options on sale.