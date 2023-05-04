'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
We all know the pain of a DIY, wired installation. Whether it is your home security system or a new video doorbell, wires don't always make for an easy -- or even safe -- installment. Not to mention, it takes time, even if you employ the help of a professional. Going the wireless route, however, can let you skip the miscellaneous work and get right to ringing your new doorbell.
I talked to users and experts to find out not only why you should invest in a wireless doorbell but also which wireless doorbell you should buy based on your budget and needs. Read on to see which wireless ringers they recommend.
Google Nest Doorbell tech specs: Viewing angle: 145 degrees | History: 3 hours | Resolution: 960 x 1280 pixels | Weight: 7.3 ounces | Dimensions: 0.95 x 1.8 x 6.3 inches
The Google Nest Doorbell is not just the best wireless doorbell you can buy but also one of the most popular.
Leona Bass, user and LoanAdvisor marketing director, is a fan of all its features, saying it "delivers all of the predicted and expected functions in an enhanced manner, such as notifications on friendly faces, changes based on whether there is a person, package, or animal at the door, the ability to record and store footage."
Another intriguing feature is the 145-degree full diagonal vision. "[It] allows you to see the entire scene outside [a] doorway," said Bass. This feature can be particularly helpful to keep an eye on delivered packages you can't immediately get to and even see what someone is carrying before they reach the door.
With HD video and built-in night vision, it's easy to see footage at all hours. And with the integrated microphone, communication is also seamless. There's also available video storage, with the ability to capture up to three hours of video history or, with a Nest Aware subscription, up to 60 days.
Chris Matthias, interior designer and Founder of HouseAdorable, tells ZDNET he has no complaints given that "the quality of the camera is superb, the sound is neat, the features included with Nest Aware are super impressive, and the fact that it provides my home's entrance with a techier look makes me love it even more!"
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell tech specs: Viewing angle: 180 degrees | Resolution: 1536 x 1536 pixels | Local Storage: 30 days | Weight: 0.55 pounds | Dimensions: 1.45 x 1.85 x 5.63 inches
The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell incorporates two-way communication with HD video in a weather-resistant package that you can take outdoors.
The doorbell features wide 180-degree viewing, allowing you to see a person from head to toe, as well as any packages on the ground. In fact, Arlo Foresight means that your doorbell's camera will begin recording before a visitor reaches your doorbell. HD video ensures you can carefully note each detail, and when you are ready to communicate, two-way audio is available. Additionally, the Arlo doorbell comes equipped with features like night vision and motion detection. Plus, installation is simple, allowing you to get started that much faster.
"I have been using the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell for a few years and it has been a great experience," says Steve Lee, founder of Windowsvps. "It was really easy to install, and the video quality is great. I especially appreciate the added security and peace of mind that I get from being able to check who is at my door from anywhere."
Ed Miller, CTO of Healthier Trajectory, is also a fan, especially given the cost-friendly price point. "It doesn't have as many features as the Google Nest Doorbell, but it is still a good option for seeing who is at the door and talking to them," he says.
Eufy Security Dual Cam Video Doorbell tech specs: Field of view: 98 degrees | Local storage: 16 gigabytes | Resolution: 2560 ×1920 pixels | Weight: 0.77 lbs | Dimensions: 6.5 x 2.17 x 1.17 inches
The Eufy Security Dual Cam Video Doorbell takes a generous approach to home security, offering not one but two cameras for greater coverage, which is a fantastic way of ensuring users that their packages arrive -- and stay -- safely in front of their door. The addition of the Porch View Camera also prevents blindspots that can hinder full visibility.
David Reid, sales director of VEM Tooling, particularly likes that the two cameras allow him to see both the person at his door along with a package on the ground. He appreciates that "the dual cam features 1080p HD video, night vision, two-way audio, and motion detection."
"In addition, the Eufy Security Dual Cam Video Doorbell is super easy to set up and has a remote viewing ability. All these [factors] make it an exceptional choice for home security," Reid said.
Ring Peephole Cam Video Doorbell tech specs: Field of view: 155 degrees | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels | Cloud storage: Up to 180 days | Weight:10.6 ounces | Dimensions: 1.81 x 1.81 x 2.95 inches
Not all homes require a large viewing area, so Ring created the Peephole Cam Video Doorbell to serve as the best wireless doorbell for apartments.
Brandon King, founder of Home Security Heroes, said, "it's a smart video doorbell meant to replace your peephole... so you'll still be able to see your visitors normally through the indoor peephole but with the added feature of having smart security."
Equipped with an impact sensor, the camera also uniquely notifies users when someone knocks at the door, instead of merely recognizing when someone has rung the doorbell.
With this model, HD video meets two-way audio so you don't have to open the door in order to communicate. There's also a 1080p HD camera for clear viewing, and you can connect to Alexa for instant alerts and other smart features. Advanced motion detection allows you to tweak the sensors to focus on the areas most important to you, whether it is a package on the ground or the face of a visitor.
As with the beauty of most wireless video doorbells, the Ring peephole is easy to install, which, according to King, makes it especially "ideal" if you live in an apartment or condo and are looking for a hassle-free set up.
Ring Video Doorbell 4 tech specs: Field of view: 160 degrees | History: 180 days | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels | Weight: 8.5 ounces | Dimensions: 5.1 x 2.4 x 1.1 inches
If you are on a budget, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is the best cheap wireless doorbell.
"The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is often considered the best wireless doorbell due to its advanced features, including 3D motion detection, customizable motion zones, and 1536p HD video resolution," said John Willis, founder of Convert Free.
With HD video and embedded night vision, you can rely on doorbell notifications or activate your built-in motion sensors. Then, you can choose to communicate via your choice of device, including your phone, tablet, or computer. If you subscribe to the Ring Protect Plan, you can also keep record of your videos and share content as needed.
Elaine Warren, founder and CEO of The Family Cruise Companion, is also impressed by the doorbell's "intuitive app and compatibility with an array of accessories, such as Ring Chime and Ring Chime Pro."
Doubling as a smart doorbell, the Ring 4 integrates smart home systems, most notably Amazon Alexa, for seamless integration.
For example, you can use Alexa to announce activity and show a live feed on an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet whenever motion is detected, making it easier to see when a package or visitor has arrived at the door.
The Google Nest Doorbell is the best wireless doorbell you can buy today, offering HD video with a wide field of view, built-in night vision, and two-way communication. It's affordable and falls in the middle of competitors' pricing.
To see how it compares, these are the best wireless doorbells based on users' opinions and experts themselves.
Best wireless doorbell
Cost
Resolution
Field of view
Google Nest Doorbell
$180
960 x 1280 pixels
145 degrees
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell
$110
1536 x 1536 pixels
180 degrees
Eufy Security Dual Cam Video Doorbell
$200
2560 ×1920 pixels
98 degrees
Ring Peephole Cam Video Doorbell
$130
1920 x 1080 pixels
155 degrees
Ring Video Doorbell 4
$160
1920 x 1080 pixels
160 degrees
These expert recommendations can help you find the best wireless doorbell, no matter where you live.
Choose this best wireless doorbell...
If you want...
Google Nest Doorbell
The best wireless doorbell available. This works with your smart home while offering extra features like facial recognition.
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell
Home security for your smart home. This best wireless doorbell offers excellent protection.
Eufy Security Dual Cam Video Doorbell
To keep an eye on your packages. This wireless doorbell offers excellent package detection for your front stoop.
Ring Peephole Cam Video Doorbell
The best wireless doorbell for your apartment. This doorbell camera is specifically designed to offer a more narrow field of view.
Ring Video Doorbell 4
The best cheap wireless doorbell. It's an affordable option that won't break the bank.
There are several factors to consider when choosing the best wireless doorbells.
Wireless doorbell users tend to be happy with their purchase, especially pleased with the greater sense of security provided by high-quality video.
Read below for just some of the feedback I received when asking whether the investment of a wireless doorbell is worth it.
Chris Matthias, founder of HouseAdorable, goes so far as to recommend wireless doorbells over wired versions thanks to easy installation and removable batteries. According to him, the battery "usually lasts around six months on a charge," and in his opinion, makes it "worth" the money.
Warren echoed this sentiment: "Wireless doorbells are a worthy investment, offering increased security, convenience, and tranquility. They empower you to vet visitors, oversee package deliveries, and even converse with guests remotely -- a godsend for frequent travelers."
The beauty of a wireless doorbell: There aren't any electrical concerns to slow you down or complicate the installation process. Plus, most models come with required supplies and easy-to-follow instructions. Just make sure you have Wi-Fi.
"You'll usually attach the mounting bracket to your door frame, secure the doorbell to the bracket, and hook it up to your home Wi-Fi. The whole thing takes less than an hour, and you don't have to be a pro to get it done," says Watts of the easy process.
However, Warren left me with an important reminder: "Certain wireless doorbells might necessitate pre-existing wired infrastructure or an independent power source, so verify the particular prerequisites of your chosen model before installation."
The cost of wireless doorbells can range quite a bit, depending on the features you want and your budget. You will find that pricing runs the gamut based on the type of camera you choose, but the best wireless doorbells range in cost from about $95 to $200.
These are far from the only wireless doorbells available. Here some of the other best wireless doorbells that may be worth a second look.
You don't have to break the bank with this best budget wireless doorbell.
Skip the obligations and save money with the best wireless doorbell for no subscription.
Extend the life of your batteries with the best wireless doorbell.
Ready to take your home security up a notch? Check out our expert picks for the best home security company, the best home security cameras, and the best home security monitoring companies.