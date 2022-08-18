'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
With return to work, back to school, and other events going on with our lives, cleaning up your floors can be something of an afterthought. Thanks to robot vacuum cleaners, your floors can take care of themselves while you're taking the kids to school or even just trying to get through a day filled with everything from jump-starting your work day to attending a football game.
While they can run high in the hundreds, you shouldn't have to pay full price for a robot vacuum. Labor Day is approaching, and similarly to major appliances, you can find a great deal on robot vacuum. Below, we've rounded up the best robot vacuums this Labor Day below.
The KyVol Cybovac E31 works as both a multi-functional sweeping and mopping robot vacuum that uses an auto-empty station dustbin that's become a standard of robot vacuums. It's great if you despise the traditional dustbin of corded and cordless vacuums.
It can run for up to 240 minutes of runtime and utilizes a 3000Pa suction alongside four power settings to pick up pet hair, dirt, and allergens in the home. If the robot vacuum runs out of battery, it recharges and returns to where it left off to finish the job.
This vacuum made it on our best list of robot vacuums for this year, cementing this not only as a great vacuum, but a great deal to boot.
This iRobot vacuum offers personalized cleaning schedules based on when you have run the vacuum in the past. The vacuum provides a three stage cleaning system and uses dual multi-surface brushes to clean floors, corners, and more on your floor. It works for up to 90 minutes before automatically redocking for a recharge, and it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also connects to the iRobot app.
Another great feature of this vacuum is the Adaptive Navigation that senses under and around furniture while noting stairs and other sudden drops to prevent it from falling down the stairs. And, if you want it to, it will make recommendations based on daily pollen counts.
Another great robot vacuum option, the Shark comes with an extra large emptying bin so you can longer before you empty the bin – up to 45 days, to be exact. It's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and you can schedule cleanings or you can just ask it to clean up with a voice command.
You will also get dedicated corner brushes to ensure that every part of your floor's surface gets a thorough cleaning. It also goes row by row to make sure that every inch gets cleaned.
Get dust-free and allergen-free floors with the iRobot Room j7 vacuum. The handy smart home tool can be set up to clean while you're away, and it also creates personalized cleaning suggestions for your home. The vacuum uses Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize objects like cords, socks, and shoes while working. It can smart map your home in the process, too.
With Voice Assistant, you can ask it to spot clean messes, or even clean the entire house – all you have to do is ask it to. And if your pet accidentally leaves too much of a, ahem, mess, the robot will not vacuum that up, or you'll get your money back.
Amazon currently has a clipped coupon available, dropping the price by $100 on this eufy vacuum. A special BoostIQ feature helps the vacuum make a seamless transition from hardwood and tile to carpeted surfaces in 1.5 seconds. You can also set boundary strips to ensure it doesn't go where it's not supposed to, like into a music room or an area that's more delicate.
Because it's WI-Fi enabled, you can control it from the EufyHome app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant voice to get the cleaning job done. And at 2.85-inches and a suction of 2000Pa, you'll be able to get narrow areas with a strong suction to clear away dirt, allergens, and more. You'll have to clip the coupon before adding it to your cart to get the deal.
Monday, September 5 is Labor Day this year.
This is a great question because it really depends on the retailer. If you're looking for a major appliance, you can expect those to ramp up closer to Labor Day -- usually around one week before, and that date would be around August 26.
However, there are still glitches in the supply chain from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a lot of stores ended up purchasing items in bulk to prep for an economic forecast that didn't come to pass, and with people still spending, albeit less, they have a lot of extra inventory that they need to get off their shelves. That's where the savings come in. Because of these unexpected factors, we believe retailers will start sales as early as today to encourage shoppers to purchase.
In the past, we've seen Labor Day deals get extended for up to a week after the holiday, so you can expect the deals to go through at least September 12, especially when it comes to big ticket items like appliances and outdoor items. Anything after that date is not guaranteed.
If you've been holding out on a major outdoor purchase or just appliances inside the home, this is a great holiday to purchase those items. Coupled with the surplus, a ton of outdoor items will be discounted.
The same goes for appliances. This is one of the best times of the year to invest in a new stove or a new smart refrigerator because they want to clear out current stock to make way for new 2023 models. The next time that consumers should look for another good smart appliance deal is around Veterans Day, and after that, Presidents Day.
We comb the internet across multiple retailers and take into account a multitude of factors. First, If the product is less than 15% off, it is usually not a good deal. There are exceptions to that, such as Apple products, which are very popular but typically don't get discounted much -- if at all. Our general rule of thumb is that it has to be at least 15% off.
Additionally, we check over the past six months on any item we think it's a great deal to make sure that you truly are getting a good price. Anything that has been price-gouged to appear like a deal, where they raise the price a few days before and drop it back down to the "deal" the day of, has not been included on this list. We want to make sure that you get the best deal for the items you need for your home.