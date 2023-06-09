'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Building out a strong home security system doesn't have to involve a complex mess of wires. A wireless security camera is a more simple, clean set up that can have your security rig up and running in seconds. Enjoy the same security benefits of a more costly, professionally-installed system without as much hassle.
To help you uncover which wireless security cameras will work best for your space, ZDNET found the best wireless cameras based on critical factors like video quality, cost, features, and user experience. We named the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera as the best wireless security camera overall thanks to its high-quality video, color night vision, and two-way audio. Read on to find the best wireless home security camera for your needs.
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera specs: Video: 2K HDR | Viewing angle: 160 degrees | Weather-resistant: Yes | Dimensions: 3.15 x 131.89 x 92.52 inches
Whether you put it indoors or outdoors, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is here to perform, with 2K HDR video and color night vision, so you can get a clear picture of who is on your property no matter the time of day.
It has the widest angle of any of the best wireless security cameras on our list, giving you a generous 160-degrees of sight. Zoom in as you need to; either way, your picture remains clean and clear. The integrated spotlight offers an added bonus, designed to keep away unwanted visitors with a sudden burst of light. Two-way audio allows you to communicate to or from the camera, and you can upgrade to an Arlo Secure monthly subscription plan for detailed notifications (though you don't have to).
With all of this, the Spotlight camera is best suited for medium to large spaces. It's also weather-resistant, and works for both indoor and outdoor security. A direct Wi-Fi connection promises an easy setup.
Blink Video Doorbell specs: Video: 1080p HD | Viewing angle: 135 degrees | Weather-resistant: Yes | Dimensions: 9 x 2.5 x 3. inches
For those who want a wireless security camera that doubles as a doorbell, the Blink Video Doorbell features 1080p HD video with infrared night vision and two-way audio for easy communication. At only $60 at the time of this writing, the Blink Video Doorbell is also ZDNET's pick for best cheap video doorbell.
By taking advantage of the Blink's Alexa integration, you can use your Echo devices as an intercom to talk to visitors. You also get built-in motion and chime app alerts. These custom alerts not only let you know when someone rings the doorbell, but also when any movement is detected. Plus, you can personalize your privacy settings to best suit your property and preferences. When you add a Blink Subscription Plan, you have the option to save video clips as well.
Google Nest Cam tech specs: Video: 1080p HDR | Viewing angle: 130 degrees | Weather-resistant: Yes | Dimensions: 3.27 x 3.27 x 3.27 inches
Because of its smart capabilities, easy set-up, and rave reviews, the Google Nest Cam also holds a spot on our list for one of best home security cameras you can buy (wireless or not).
If you always want to know who --or what -- is outside your door, the Google Nest Cam is able to decipher people from animals and even cars. Plus, you have the ability to set Activity Zones for special monitoring if there are specific areas you want to keep an extra watchful eye on. The camera also comes equipped 1080p HDR video with night vision and a built-in speaker and microphone that promises easy two-way communication.
This camera is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and unlike some security cameras, you don't need a subscription for use. Users can receive three hours of complimentary event video history by just downloading the Google Home app. But if you want more, there's always the option to upgrade to the Nest Aware plan.
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery tech specs: Video: 1080p HDR | Viewing angle: 130 degrees | Weather-resistant: Yes | Dimensions: 2.36 x 2.36 x 3.82 inches
The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is the best wireless security camera you can buy that capitalizes on and maximizes Alexa's capabilities. The Ring Stick Up provides a 1080p HD camera that can be used both indoors and outdoors and is easily moved, thanks to its easily mountable design. However, after going hands-on with the camera ourselves, ZDNET recommends prioritizing outdoor use due to the camera's easy portability to see all what's going on in your back (or front) yard.
Thanks to automatic notifications that go directly to your phone, tablet, or Echo device, it's easy to see who is at your door even when you're away -- and even communicate from afar if necessary.
You also have the ability to set custom areas for your motion sensors so you can keep an eye on those high-risk areas. Alexa will even make announcements to let you know motion is detected. To save videos and photos, however, a subscription to a Ring Protect Plan is required.
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro tech specs: Video: 1080p HDR | Viewing angle: 140 degrees | Weather-resistant: Yes | Dimensions: 3.1 x 3.2 x 5.7 inches
When you don't mind spending a little more, the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is a premium wireless security camera that made its debut in September 2022 during Amazon's fall hardware event.
Its feature-rich suite includes 1080p video, 140-degree field of view, color night vision, and a built-in spotlight that could aid in deterring intruders. It also incorporates some of the latest technologies with advanced 3D motion detection. Plus, you get to benefit from Ring's unique Bird's Eye View feature that provides aerial view of motion detection and even provides path indicators to indicate events like a driver entering a set detection zone.
The camera also comes with two-way audio for easy communication and a security alarm that automatically summons help.
The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera may be the most expensive wireless security camera on our list, but it is also the very best with 2K HDR video and the widest field of view. This is a camera that comes ready for the outdoors with an integrated spotlight that helps ensure your family's safety.
To see how it compares, this is a look at the best wireless security cameras.
Best wireless security camera
Cost
Camera
Field of view
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera
$160
2K HDR
160 degrees
Blink Video Doorbell
$60
1080p HD
135 degrees
Google Nest Cam
$140
1080p HDR
130 degrees
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery
$70
1080p HDR
130 degrees
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro
$230
1080p HDR
140 degrees
Even though the Arlo Pro 4 wins our pick for the best wireless security camera, that doesn't necessarily mean that it is the right camera for you. These suggestions can help you find the best camera for your property.
Choose this best wireless security camera...
If you want...
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera
ZDNET's selection for best wireless security camera overall. It comes with wide angle viewing, 2K HDR video and color night vision, and works both indoors and outdoors.
Blink Video Doorbell
The best wireless doorbell camera that features 1080p HD video, Alexa integration, and only costs $60 at the time of writing.
Google Nest Cam
The best smart wireless security camera. Use your phone to control your best wireless security camera for even easier access on the go.
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery
To take advantage of Alexa's features. This best wireless security camera is easy to use across amazon devices like your tablet, Echo device, or phone and utilizes the best of Alexa.
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro
A wireless security camera with a premium feature suite like an aerial motion detection view, color night vision, and a built-in spotlight. It also promotes 1080p video quality and two-way audio.
When searching for the best wireless security cameras, there were several factors of consideration.
Video quality: This determines how clear and detailed your picture will be. The best wireless security cameras generally have a 1080p resolution, but the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera packs 2K HDR for a superior picture. Night vision is another plus that you can find with most of the best wireless security cameras.
Audio: The best wireless security cameras also integrate two-way audio, giving you the opportunity to communicate with visitors as needed. These speakers are composed of both a microphone and a speaker for simple, fast communication.
Field of view: This tells you how wide your viewing picture appears. The average camera's field of view starts around 110 degrees, but the best wireless security cameras range from 130 to 160 degrees.
Features: Consider the security suite your camera comes with. Notifications are one popular feature, letting you know when motion is detected on your property. Many cameras can even tell the difference between people, animals, and cars.
Storage: You may also be able to keep video and audio clips for a longer period of time, thanks to built-in storage. Before you buy, consider whether you will want to keep any multimedia and how much storage each camera will provide you.
Many of the best wireless security cameras incorporate smart technology like Amazon Alexa or Google Nest to provide a more seamless user experience. This means you can use your voice or smartphone to control your camera, having the ability to give commands without manually setting the camera yourself.
There are many places to buy the best wireless security cameras. However, I find that, more times than not, Amazon offers the most competitive pricing for products. I also recommend Best Buy and Walmart for their affordability, easy availability, and overall reliability.
The cost of the best wireless security camera can vary considerably, ranging from less than $40 to more than $225, depending on the model and features that you choose.
These aren't the only cameras you can buy. These best wireless security cameras also come highly recommended by users and experts alike.
HDR video and two-way audio are just some of the extras you get on top of the integrated floodlight in this best wireless security camera.
Double the protection with this two-pack from Google of Nest outdoor cameras.