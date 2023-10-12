Get the Roomba s9+ for $300 off on Amazon right now

Roomba s9+ vacuuming on carpet. Beth Mauder/ZDNET

While October Prime Day has ended, you can still find some great deals available on Amazon, including a 31% discount on the Roomba s9+, ZDNET's best robot vacuum for pet hair. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on this robot vacuum, you can still save $300 when you purchase it on Amazon right now -- and who knows, while there is no guarantee, it could potentially drop lower for Black Friday.

As someone always busy, I find little to no time in my day-to-day routine for cleaning. There is always some other task that I urgently need to complete or some social activity that I need to attend, and in the rare instance I get some time, I am often too exhausted. Getting the Roomba s9+ robot vacuum for my apartment felt like lifting a weight off my shoulders.

Living in an apartment complex with a balcony towards a big highway, I get enough dust to vacuum daily. Thanks to the Roomba s9+ and its self-emptying feature, I can go days without worrying about dust, dirt, or vacuums -- and I can walk around barefoot throughout my home without fearing my feet turning brown.

The Roomba s9+ has incredible suction power that can quickly adjust from carpet to floor. Thanks to its D-shaped design, it can also fit in the most awkward corners of your home -- meaning I no longer need to move my bed or couch to vacuum.

While I currently can't speak about the Roomba s9+'s performance cleaning up after kids or pets, ZDNET's Beth Mauder claims the s9+ has done an excellent job at taming dog hair around her house and is the best robot vacuum for pet hair. "Once the s9+ gets going, the dual multi-surface brushes suck up everything in their paths. Even on carpet, the ingrained dog hair and dirt get sucked away and into the robot," she shares.