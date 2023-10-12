'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 75 best October Prime Day deals still live now
Amazon's October Prime Day sale may have ended, but several of the deeply discounted products like robot vacuums, TVs, tablets, and phones are still on sale.
ZDNET found the best October Prime Day deals that are still available, divided by category. This page will be updated with any worthwhile new deals we find, so make sure you check back again for more discounts.
Best October Prime Day 2023 deals still available: Live updates
Here are the best Prime Big Deal Days sales from Amazon right now. This list is updated frequently.
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 44mm: $149 (save $160 at Walmart)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $692 (save $308)
- Hoto Nex All-In-One Screwdriver Set: $50 (save $30)
- GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $549 (save $150)
- PETKIT Extra Large Self-Cleaning Litter Box: $399 (save $200)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K: $440 (save $160)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: $300 (save $80)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras (3 count): $200 (save $150)
- Razer Blade 14: $2,000 (save $1,500)
- Dell S3423DWC Curved USB-C Monitor: $471 (save $79)
- Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 camera: $448 (save $40)
- Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8 L is USM Lens: $2099 (save $300)
- Bella Pro Series digital air fryer: $50 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple Mac mini desktop, M2 chip: $500 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD LED LCD Roku smart TV: $268 (save $30 at Walmart)
Best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals still available
- Roborock S8 robot vacuum and mop cleaner: $600 (save $150 on ZDNET's pick for best Roborock with object detection)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum: $500 (save $370)
- iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $250)
- iRobot Roomba 692 vacuum: $165 (save $135)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $400 (save $250)
- Dreametech L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: $900 (save $100)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop: $300 (save $200)
Best October Prime Day TV deals still available
- Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 8K Mini LED Quantum HDR Smart TV: $3,798 (save $1,200)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV: $440 (save $160)
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV: $80 (save $70)
- Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Bravia Series TV: $1,988 (save $1,312)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series smart TV: $110 (save $90)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR TV: $798 (save $200)
- LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV: $1,297 (save $203)
Best October Prime Day streaming device deals still available
- Google Chromecast HD + Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro: $190 (save $40)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 (save $27)
- Roku Streambar: $100 (save $30)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $37 (save $13)
Best October Prime Day headphone deals still available
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $200 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $480 (save $69)
- Bose Headphones 700, Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: $279 (save $100)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: $279 (save $101)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $139 (save $61)
Best October Prime Day phone deals still available
- Google Pixel 8 Pro with Pixel Watch 2: $999 (save $350)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $899 (save $100)
- Google Pixel 7a, unlocked: $449 (save $50)
- TCL 40XL 128GB, unlocked: $140 (save $40)
- OnePlus 11 256GB: $700 (save $100)
- TCL 40XL 128GB, unlocked: $140 (save $40)
Best October Prime Day smartwatch deals still available
- Garmin Forerunner: $265 (save $85)
- Apple Watch Series 8: $340 (save $59)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $220 (save $30)
- Google Pixel Watch: $210 (save $140)
- Garmin Instinct: $175 (save $75)
- Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch (Refurbished): $108 (save $92)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 (save $31)
Best October Prime Day laptop deals still available
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 chip, 15.3-inch laptop: $1,049 (save $250)
- LG gram 15.6-inch lightweight laptop: $1,000 (save $500)
- Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip: $899 (save $100)
- Acer Nitro 5 laptop: $709 (save $90)
- Acer Swift Go 14: $746 (save $154)
- Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book3 laptop: $950 (save $250)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop: $679 (save $221)
- Razer Blade 14: $2,000 (save $1,500)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,899 (save $701)
Best October Prime Day tablet deals still available
- Google Pixel tablet: $419 (save $80)
- Apple iPad (9th gen): $270 (save $59)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $120 (save $30)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) with M2 chip, 128GB: $1,049 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: $761 (save $139)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $240 (save $90)
Best October Prime Day Kindle deals still available
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $238 (save $20)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $430 (save $40)
Best October Prime Day home security and camera deals still available
- Google Nest Doorbell: $120 (save $60)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras (3 count): $200 (save $150)
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight: $200 (save $80)
Best October Prime Day home and kitchen deals still available
- Samsung Freestyle Projector: $700 (save $98)
- BLUEAIR Air Purifier: $266 (save $84)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit: $86 (save $44)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $560 (save $190)
- JBL Bar 700: $600 (save $300)
- Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 countertop oven: $170 (save $151)
What is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sitewide sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime members will find limited-time and invite-only deals, and some of the lowest prices of the year on big ticket items. It's essentially a second version of the Prime Day sale that happened in July, similar to the Prime Early Access sale that Amazon ran last October.
When is Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, running two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.
When does October Prime Day end?
October Prime Day runs through Wednesday, Oct. 11. We will update this story with any deals still available after that.
What's the deal with invite-only Prime Day deals?
Amazon tried something new during July's Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This meant Prime members could request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out. There will be more invite-only deals for October's Prime Big Deal Days.
Members who are selected will be notified during the day of sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.)
Do you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Big Deal Days sales?
Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to get access to the October Prime Big Deal Days sales. Prime costs $15/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 for a discount. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here.
What countries can access Prime Big Deal Days sales?
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale will be available to customers in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK. The sale will go live in Japan Oct.14-15.
How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We are checking for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals often during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
Where can I find more October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Big Deal Days phone deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days monitor deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days tablet deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days security camera deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days headphones deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Samsung deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Echo device deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Kindle deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Ring deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: