How to add your HomePod to the Home app and Wi-Fi

Apple's Home app is a great controller for all compatible smart home devices, if you have a HomePod, HomePod Mini, or Apple TV 4K to use as a hub. We'll walk you through adding a HomePod to the Home app and getting connected to Wi-Fi.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on
HomePod Mini on table with a green light behind
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

See also

Using my HomePod Mini as my smart home hub comes with its rewards and challenges, but one thing is for certain: It's a great complement to any Apple ecosystem

The HomePod Mini is a small, spherical smart speaker that works as a hub for HomeKit, Apple's smart home system.

Beyond being a smart home hub, an Apple HomePod Mini makes for a fantastic speaker with surprisingly crisp, clear, and powerful sound for its small package. 

Also: 5 ways AirTags can help make your life easier

If you've just gotten a HomePod for your home or have just reset your current HomePod, we'll walk you through the ins and outs of setup to get you started.

How to add a HomePod to the Home app

1. Plug in your HomePod and wait for the white light

The HomePod Mini comes with a USB-C cable but no brick (Thanks, Apple), so you plug it in using a separate power brick or a USB-C adapter. 

When the HomePod powers up a white light will start pulsing on the display at the top.

HomePod Mini turned on with white light

Once you plug in the HomePod, wait for the light that says it's powered on.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

2. Hold an iPhone or iPad near the HomePod

You can use the Home app on an iPhone or an iPad to set up your HomePod. Just unlock your iPhone or iPad and keep it near your HomePod Mini.

iPhone close to HomePod Mini

Make sure your iPhone is unlocked so it can find the HomePod Mini nearby.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

3. Tap Set Up

Once your iPhone or iPad finds the HomePod, it will prompt you to begin setup. All you need to do is unlock your phone or tablet and wait.

Once the iPhone or iPad finds the HomePod, a pop-up will appear asking to set it up. Tap Set Up to continue.

iPhone next to HomePod Mini

You should see a pop-up appear once your HomePod has been found.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

4. Scan the HomePod animation with the iPhone or iPad

The lights on your HomePod will change and your iPhone or iPad will prompt you to use the camera to scan the animation that appears on the HomePod's top display.

This will pair your HomePod with your mobile device and your Apple ID.

iPhone scan next to HomePod Mini

Your iPhone or iPad will prompt you to scan the display of your HomePod Mini.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

5. Customize and finish setting up your HomePod

Once your HomePod is paired with your iPhone or iPad, it's time to customize settings and preferences for your device. Simply follow the prompts and instructions on your mobile device to finish setting up your HomePod.

FAQ

How to connect HomePod to Wi-Fi?

The Apple HomePod needs a mobile device to be set up, like an iPhone or iPad, rather than a Mac or PC. When you're setting up your HomePod, it will automatically connect to the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone or iPad, so you don't have to follow any particular steps to connect it to the internet.

If your Wi-Fi password ever changes or you make changes to your network, simply hold your iPhone near your HomePod again and you'll get a message on your phone prompting you to finish setting up your device. Follow these prompts and your HomePod will automatically connect to the same network from your mobile device.

How can I add the HomePod directly in the Home app?

Apple Home app

This is the Home app in your iPhone or iPad.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

All it takes to begin setting up your HomePod is to plug it in, unlock your iPhone or iPad, and keep the two devices near each other, and your mobile device should find the HomePod automatically. If for some reason that doesn't work, you can set it up directly in the Home app by following these steps:

  1. Open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Tap the add button, the plus sign at the top right of your screen.
  3. Select Add Accessory.
  4. Tap More options.
  5. Choose HomePod and then follow the prompts in the app.

Do I need a HomePod to use HomeKit?

Apple's smart home software, HomeKit, requires a compatible hub to work as your smart home system, and the HomePod Mini does the job very well. However, you can also use a regular HomePod or an Apple TV 4K

