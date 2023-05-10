Roku launches an affordable new smart home security system

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The DIY trend in home security has reached Roku, as the company delves deeper into the smart home market with the launch of its new Roku Home Monitoring System SE. A Roku Smart Light Strip+ SE and Solar Panel share the spotlight, as other new products debuting for the Roku Smart Home line.
Created in partnership with Wyze Labs, the five-piece security system is priced at an affordable $99 and includes two entry sensors, a motion sensor, a hub with a built-in siren, and a keypad to arm and disarm it.
Roku Smart Home is also adding a Roku Smart Light Strip+ SE to the market today, as well as a Roku Solar Panel to power the Roku Outdoor Camera SE. The new light strip features 16 segments that can display different colors at once, and will work seamlessly with integrations in the Roku Smart Home app. It's available in 16 ft and 32 ft lengths, at $35 and $50, respectively.
With this new security system, Roku, well known for its streaming devices and smart TVs, has created an easy-to-install home security system that requires no tools or drilling and will give users the option to monitor their homes independently or using a subscription service.
The Roku security system's subscription service, powered by Noonlight, will provide professional monitoring and 24/7 emergency assistance and will cost $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, though yearly subscribers get 50% off their first year.
This most recent launch arrives as part of the Roku Smart Home line, a series of budget-friendly smart home products released in the fall of 2022.
The vice president of Roku Smart Home, Mark Robins, stated the kit is as an easy-to-use system that can give users the peace of mind they need. "We are proud to further extend Roku's Smart Home lineup with affordable, simple ways to secure the safety of any home," he added.
These new smart home devices seem to be filling out what could be considered a Roku smart home ecosystem, as Roku TV users will be able to see alerts from the alarm system on their televisions, as well as camera feeds, and be able to control the rest of the Roku Smart Home devices, like smart lights.
The new products will be available for sale from Roku as of today and will be also exclusively sold at Walmart after May 15.