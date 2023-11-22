'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Xfinity just rolled out new DIY home security options
Smart home tech is becoming increasingly DIY, and home security is no different. And if you don't have the time to wait on someone to come to your home or just don't like the idea of a tech making a house call, Xfinity may have an answer -- self-installed home security.
Similar to what ADT announced earlier this year, Xfinity has now rolled out a new line of home security products that customers can install totally on their own.
Also: The 11 best Black Friday 2023 security camera deals
Two new sensors are a part of Xfinity's offerings, including a door or window sensor for $20 each (or $54 for a three-pack) and a motion sensor for $40.
The door and window sensors function like most home security systems -- a small plastic tab sits on the edge of a door or window and a slightly larger (but still small) sensor sits on the sill beside it. When the sensors are separated, the system knows they've been opened and an alert is sent. Xfinity didn't offer up any details on how the sensors are attached, but in my experience with similar products, it's been strong 3M tape.
The motion sensor works much the same as in any security system, but it has the advantage of being wire-free, meaning you have more flexibility in where you can place it.
For now, purchase is only available by calling 1-800-Xfinity or through an actual Xfinity store. Online purchase is coming in the next few months, the company says.
Monitoring happens through the Xfinity app, where users have the option to turn alerts on or off, and rules can be set for when alerts are sent. Xfinity claims the motion sensor can detect the difference between people and animals, so you won't get a notification every time your dog wanders into view.
The sensors do need to be paired with Xfinity's Self Protection service, which runs $10 a month, but includes the option to purchase cameras, doorbells, locks, lighting, and other security products.