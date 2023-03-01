This tiny travel adapter replaces a whole bag of phone and laptop chargers for me

Polarries E-Cube 100. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

We're traveling again, and while that is mostly a good thing, there are also some downsides.

Take, for example, charging gadgets.

Traveling to a different country has long meant carting with me piles of varying chargers -- for everything from laptops and smartphones to drones and cameras -- and a handful of outlet adapters.

There were times when I had more chargers than anything else, and they add quite a load to a bag or suitcase.

The Polarries E-Cube 100 changes that.

Polarries E-Cube 100 tech specs

2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports (100W max output).

Built with GaN technology.

Multi-regions socket (works in over 200 countries and regions with U.S., U.K., E.U., and AU plugs).

AC input: 100-250V, 50-60Hz.

AC output: 10A mac (1000W at 100V, 2500W at 250V) -- note that the E-Cube is not a voltage convertor.

Built-in 10A self-resetting fuse.

Compact design.

Polarries E-Cube 100 listed tech specs. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I've been testing the Polarries E-Cube 100 for a few weeks and it's been with me on a number of adventures, happily taking over from the numerous chunky chargers that used to accompany me on my travels.

The 100W max USB output means that it can even charge my 16-inch MacBook Pro, albeit not at the full 140W. But the 100W charging is more than acceptable and means I can leave my bulky -- and expensive to replace -- Apple 140W charger at home.

The two USB-C ports, along with two USB-A ports for legacy devices (yup, people still have those), offer plenty of ports when traveling.

USB ports on the Polarries E-Cube 100. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Whether it's my laptop, smartphone, tablet, earbuds, drone, camera, or whatever else I need to keep powered up, the E-Cube 100 has been more than up to the task.

On the wall input side of things, the E-Cube 100 features three retractable plugs covering U.S., U.K., E.U., and AU plugs. This means it's compatible in over 200 countries.

The Polarries E-Cube 100 will work in over 200 countries -- and even in places with really, really long names. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The design of the E-Cube 100 means that the plugs all fold away when not needed -- making the package smaller and safer to transport -- and pop out firmly when needed.

E-Cube 100 retractable plugs. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The sockets feature a built-in safety shutter to prevent fingers or other conductive objects from being put into contact with wall power.

When testing chargers and travel adapters, there are three things I look for.

First is that it delivers on what it offers.

The E-Cube 100 definitely does this. I've pushed it to its limits -- and beyond -- and it delivers on every claim on the box, from the USB outputs to the resettable fuse.

The E-Cube 100 is a very capable travel adapter, and thanks to the GaN technology, it can output more power and yet still remain cooler than adapters that use the older silicon technology.

The E-Cube 100 remains cool no matter how hard it's pushed -- this is after eight hours of continuous use. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Next, is it safe?

I've put the E-Cube 100 through a barrage of tests, including pushing it beyond its limits, and had no problems at all. One such test was having it running at full output for eight hours and keeping an eye on the stability of the power being outputted and the temperature.

Testing the power output of the Polarries E-Cube 100. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The E-Cube 100 passed all these tests with flying colors.

Finally, there's longevity.

This is harder to gauge, but I've been using the E-Cube 100 extensively since I got my hands on it late last year, and it's still working perfectly (and I've not been careful with it or with keeping it in its protective carry case).

The E-Cube comes with a protective carry case to hold the travel adapter and the 240W USB-C cable. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I'm confident of its reliability. So much so that it's been my sole means of charging my devices on most trips.

The Polarries E-Cube 100 is currently available for backing on Kickstarter, and you can pick one up for $65 (the recommended retail price is listed as $119), with devices slated to start shipping in April of this year. For that, you get the travel adapter, the carry case, and a 240W USB-C cable.