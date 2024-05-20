'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple's AirTag 4-pack is $20 off ahead of Memorial Day
Apple AirTags are my go-to tracking device for everyday life and have become as essential as my morning coffee. From helping me find my lost wallet to locating my wandering dog, AirTags might just be the best Apple device ever made, in my opinion. Plus, they're the perfect bluetooth tracking devices to toss into beach bags, suitcases, and more this summer -- making them a great essential buy ahead of Memorial Day 2024, the kickoff to the upcoming summer season.
Right now you can buy four AirTags for $79 at Amazon now -- a discount of $20. At Best Buy, this same deal is available, just for a dollar more.
Two years ago, I would have questioned spending nearly $30 on a tracking device, much less the typical $100 for a four-pack. I figured I had somewhat of a good memory, could keep track of my things, and would never really use them. It wasn't until a friend gifted me some AirTags that I realized the benefits of the tiny but mighty device, and nowadays, I can't survive my day-to-day without it.
AirTags helped me locate my apartment keys when my brother lost them in the metro. They told me where my checked bag was after American Airlines lost my suitcase, and -- just recently -- they reminded me I had left my keys inside the house and, in turn, accidentally locked myself out.
And while spending $100 on a four-pack doesn't seem that bad after living through all these painful moments, Amazon has made it even more enticing to get AirTags for just $79.
Since AirTags are powered by a CR2032 coin cell battery, you can replace the battery whenever it dies, preventing you from buying a new one each time. Remember, since AirTags are thin pocket-sized devices, you can use them for just about anything and repurpose them as often as you'd like. From helping you find a parking spot to tracking your child's favorite toy, there are endless possibilities with your AirTags -- you just have to get creative.
