How to enable and use Google Chrome's Reading Mode

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Reading Mode has become my best browser buddy. With it, I can see through all the noise and get to the heart of the matter… reading the content I want and not getting taken down by distractions or ads that bring my browser to a crawl.
Sadly, not every web browser offers a reading mode enabled out of the box. And even once enabled, some reading modes aren't nearly as good as others. From my perspective, the best Reading Modes are Firefox and Safari.
Also: How to add reading mode to your Android devices (and why you should)
If you're a Google Chrome user, you're not totally out of luck. Although it falls well behind the competition in usability, the browser does have a Reading Mode -- you just have to enable it. And that's exactly what I'm going to show you how to do.
For those who don't know, the purpose of Reading Mode is to dismiss all of the extra bits on a page and display only the relevant content. This makes the web exponentially easier to consume.
With that said, let's get to Google Chrome.
What you'll need: This trick can be accomplished on any Chrome-based browser (such as Opera). So, all you need is a running instance of Chrome or a browser based on Chrome.
Also: The best secure browsers for privacy
I will demonstrate this on Chrome running on Ubuntu Budgie, but the operating system doesn't matter. The only constraint is that this doesn't work on the mobile version of Chrome, so you're limited to the desktop.
The first thing to do is open your Chrome browser.
In the Chrome address bar, type chrome://flags and hit Enter on your keyboard.
In the Search field, type reading mode.
Also: Too many Google Chrome tabs open? Here's how to take back control
Then, hit enter on your keyboard.
In the Reading Mode listing, click the drop-down and select Enabled.
At the bottom right corner of Chrome, click Relaunch. Once Chrome restarts, Reading Mode is ready to go.
Chrome's Reading Mode isn't exactly like other browsers. Instead of a single click of the Reading Mode icon (as it is in Firefox and Safari), here's how you use it.
Point your browser to a page you want to read, such as How to easily install a cloud service at home in an hour or less.
Once the page loads, click the sidebar icon near the top right of the window to open the sidebar.
From the drop-down in the sidebar, select Reading mode.
In the page you want to read, use your cursor to select the text to read.
Also: I spent $130 on these reading glasses and can never go back to cheap readers
It will automatically populate the sidebar, where you should be able to more easily read the content.
And that, my friends, is Google's answer to Reading Mode. No, it's not the best option available, but if Chrome is your browser of choice and you want to work with Reading Mode, this is what Google has to offer. If you find the built-in Reading Mode to be less-than-ideal, you can always install and use the free version of the Reader Mode extension to get you by until Google takes Reading Mode seriously.