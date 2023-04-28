How to fix Grammarly not appearing for Google Docs in Safari

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I've been using Grammarly since 2014 to keep my sentences and paragraphs as clean as possible before they head to an editor. The service has not only helped me send cleaner documents and manuscripts to those who collaborate with me, but it's also helped me learn my most common mistakes so I can continue to improve my work.
With most web browsers I use, Grammarly rarely has an issue. The only browser that ever gives me a problem is Safari. Even then, the problem tends to be isolated to Google Docs. Now, I realize that the whole Grammarly/Google Docs duo seems to be an eternal work in progress. But when it works, it works splendidly. Sadly, with Safari, that work is often interrupted by that little green (or red --depending on the state of your work) circle disappearing from sight. That can be frustrating, especially when you're in a groove and the words are flowing with ease.
Fortunately, I've found the fix is typically pretty simple. Unfortunately, the fix isn't guaranteed, and sometimes, the only option is to uninstall the Grammarly Safari extension and re-install it. However, before you jump to the uninstall/install route, there's an easier fix to try first.
Let me show you what to do.
What you'll need: The only things you'll need for this are a running instance of Safari, the Grammarly extension installed, a valid Grammarly account, and a valid Google Docs account. I'll demonstrate this fix on Safari running on a MacBook Pro with macOS Ventura.
Open The Safari browser and click Safari > Extensions.
The problem often occurs when the Grammarly extension is out of date. This extension is regularly updated and when it winds up out of date on Safari, it can cause problems with Google Docs. Once the Safari Extensions popup is opened, search for the Grammarly entry. If there's an Update indicated, click it to update the Grammarly extension.
After the extension update completes, close the popup window and then close Safari (making sure all of your work in any open tab has been saved first). Re-launch the browser and open the Google document you were previously working on and you should see the Grammarly circle back at the bottom right corner of the browser.
This simple fix has resolved the problem for me every time. When the Grammarly icon disappears from Google Docs, I always assume there's an update for the extension. Once I run the update and restart Safari, I'm back in business.
If, however, you find this does not solve the problem, the solution that will most certainly work is to uninstall the Grammarly extension (from Safari > Extensions), close Safari, re-open Safari, and reinstall the extension. If you go that route, you'll also have to sign back into your Grammarly account.
Hopefully, the simpler of the two fixes will solve your problem.