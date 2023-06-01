How to save a webpage as a PDF in Apple Safari (without the ads)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How many times have you come across a webpage and wanted to be able to read it in a form that's not digital? I know it sounds almost like heresy in this digital age, but sometimes you just need to step away from the screen and go full-on analog with a paper printout.
Or, maybe you need a particular article for research and want to be able to highlight certain passages or turn the article in with a term paper. Maybe you're collecting different webpages for an assignment and want to keep them located in a single folder for later perusal. You never know if a site or page will be taken down at any point, and having a PDF copy of that page will ensure you always have access to the content.
Also: How to use ChatPDF: The AI chatbot that can tell you everything about your PDF
There are several reasons why you might want to save a webpage as a PDF file. With Apple Safari, there's a very handy way of doing so. However, I'm going to one-up the default process and make it such that the PDF you save only has the information you want -- not the ads and other bits of the site that serve as distractions for the real content.
Does this sound intriguing? Read on.
What you'll need: The only thing you'll need for this is the Safari web browser. I'll demonstrate this on the MacOS version of Safari. I would recommend you be certain you're using the most recent version of Safari (as it's always a good idea to keep all of your software up to date).
Open Safari (which you've probably already done since you're reading this).
Also: How to automatically enable reading mode for specific sites in MacOS Safari
Then, navigate to the page you want to save.
This is the trick I mentioned earlier. Before you save the page as a PDF, you want to get rid of all the "extras" (such as ads and other bits you won't want). To do that, look for the Reader mode icon at the left edge of the address bar and click it. This will immediately re-open the page in Reader mode, where things are decidedly easier to read.
Now that you have the page open in Reader mode, the only thing that will be saved to the PDF file is what you see on the screen. Click the File menu entry in the Menu Bar and click Export as PDF.
When the Export popup opens, navigate to the folder that will house the file, give the file a name (or accept the default name -- which is the title of the webpage), and click Save.
Also: How to deny websites access to your location in Safari
Your PDF will save in the folder you selected.
You now have a PDF copy of the webpage, as seen through the lens of Reader mode. By saving the page as such, you not only make it easier to read but also save considerably on printer ink. That's a win for everyone involved (even the environment).