The Xinfrared T2S Plus thermal camera. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The Xinfrared T2S Plus thermal camera for both the iPhone Lightning connector and Android USB-C is 20% off on Amazon, plus there's a an exclusive 5% off coupon ZDNETBF5 you can use at checkout. This amounts to a savings of $81.55 for a total price of $257.45.

I've covered quite a few thermal cameras over the years, some standalone units and others that are built into smartphones. For the average user, they offer a performance and sensitivity that's more than adequate.

But sometimes you need something that goes beyond "more than adequate."

This is where the Xinfrared T2S Plus comes into play.

The T2S Plus I'm testing is for Android smartphones, but there's a separate version for iPhone that features a Lightning connector.

Xinfrared T2S Plus tech specs

Resolution : 256X192

: 256X192 Pixel Pitch : 12μm

: 12μm Field of View (FOV) : 44.9° x 33.4°

: 44.9° x 33.4° Frame Rate : 25Hz

: 25Hz Sensor : InfiRay industrial-grade high-performance sensor

: InfiRay industrial-grade high-performance sensor Focusing Mode : 8mm macro lens

: 8mm macro lens Temperature Measurement Range : -20°C ~ +450°C

: -20°C ~ +450°C Measurement Accuracy : ±2°C or±2%

: ±2°C or±2% Weight : <18g

: <18g Size : 26 x 26 x 24.2mm

: 26 x 26 x 24.2mm Power Consumption: <350mW

The T2S Plus is tiny. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

A few things immediately stand out about the T2S Plus. It's a far bit bigger than other standalone units I've used, but at under 18 grams and a cubic inch in size, it fits into a pocket with no problems.

It also comes with a really nice carry case to protect the unit from drops, and this also holds the adapter cables.

The T2S Plus comes in a nice protective case. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

What's the purpose of the adapter cables? Well, while the USB-C connector will fit a lot of Android smartphones, the ports on some smartphones -- especially ruggedized smartphones, like the Blackview 8900 Pro (just ignore the fact that this smartphone already has a built-in thermal camera) -- are too buried to accept the camera.

The T2S Plus wouldn't fit the Blackview 8900 Pro (although that smartphone has a built-in thermal camera). Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This is not a problem with the T2S Plus. The cables not only offer an adapter for USB-C smartphones that have a buried connector but also for smartphones that use micro-USB.

Adapter cables are handy for buried USB-C ports. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The Xtherm app (for Android and iOS) also has some nice features. I especially like the on-screen information and the ability to drop points to read the temperature, draw areas, and even draw a line.

Thermal view of my morning cup of coffee. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Then, in a fit of goofiness, I pointed it at my face and was shocked to discover that it could "see" me breathing.

You can see my nostrils going dark as I breathe in the cool air, and turn white as I breathe out warm air.

Yes, the T2S Plus can see you breathe in and out. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

This is super cool -- I've tried this with other thermal cameras, and while they can "see" some change, the quality is nowhere near what the T2S Plus can deliver.

The speed of the image updating, along with the quality of the image, is just amazing, and there's rarely any lag in the display. It's buttery smooth, making troubleshooting much quicker and easier.

And if you want to get close to things -- really close -- rotating the focus rig allows you to do just that. Here's a super-close macro shot of the camera array on my iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Macro thermal image of the camera array on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I like the Xinfrared T2S Plus a lot. It's fast and accurate, the apps it connects to are well-made and have pro-grade features, and the refresh rate is one of the fastest I've seen on a thermal camera. You can get in really close to things with ease -- something that makes diagnosing dead components a lot easier -- and the quality of the output is excellent.

This does come at a price, and that's a cool $339. If you buy one right now there's 20% in the Black Friday deal and an additional 5% off with the exclusive ZDNET coupon code ZDNETBF5.