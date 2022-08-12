/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Yard & Outdoors

The 5 best cheap lawn mowers: Top mowers for under $350

What is the best cheap lawn mower? Our pick for the best cheap lawn mower is the RYOBI Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower. We analyzed features like pricing, ratings, cutting width, and more to choose our top picks, plus some honorable mentions.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

There's nothing like a lush green yard, but you need the right tools to make that happen. A major part of having the best yard is also having the best lawn mower. 

However, lawn mowers can come with a hefty price tag. The average price of a lawn mower is just over $1,000. But if you're looking for something cheaper, there are plenty of lawn mower options that you can find that come in at a more reasonable price range.

Make those HOAs happy by keeping your yard neat with the right cheap lawn mower that also won't break the bank. We've rounded up the best cheap lawn mowers for your yard.

Must read: 

RYOBI Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower

Best overall cheap lawn mower
RYOBI Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower

Specs

  • Power source: Battery
  • Cutting width: up to 4"
  • Number of positions: 7

The RYOBI Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower matches performance with value, offering a competitive price tag to help your wallet. With 3-in-1 capabilities, you receive mulching, bagging, and the option for add-on side discharge all in one lawn mower. It is battery-powered instead of gas, offering a 6.0 Ah high-capacity battery with a simple push-button start. You have the option of seven different grass heights, so you can always get the type of lawn you prefer. Plus, there is a removable lock-and-release bagger so you can remove and empty a bag easily. When you are done, storage is easy, thanks to the lawn mower's vertical design and collapsible telescoping handles.

A limited warranty is included, offering five years for the tool and three years for the battery with a 90-day no-risk satisfaction guarantee. 

Pros

Cons

  • Cordless model
  • No gas or cords necessary
  • Low maintenance fees
  • Not ideal for hills 
  • Best for smaller yards
  • No side discharge
View now at The Home DepotView now at Amazon

American Lawn Mower Company Push Reel Lawn Mower

Best cheap reel mower
American Lawn Mower Company Push Reel Lawn Mower

Specs

  • Power source: Manual
  • Cutting width: 14"
  • Number of positions: 3

The American Lawn Mower Company brings the Push Reel Lawn Mower, giving you the best cheap lawn mower when you prefer a manual reel lawn mower. It includes a five-blade bearing reel and simple maneuverability with 10-inch polymer wheels that offer not just ease but also durability. The adjustable blades are made from heat-treated alloy steel with a height that gives you up to 1.75 inches. Ideal for smaller yards, it has a cutting width of 14 inches, which is about seven inches smaller than some of the other models on our list. 

There is a limited one-year model for the Push Reel Lawn Mower. 

Pros

Cons

  • Ideal for small yards
  • Affordable
  • Lightweight design
  • Limited warranty
  • Few positions
View now at The Home DepotView now at Walmart

BLACK+DECKER 20 in. Corded Electric Lawn Mower

Best cheap corded lawn mower
BLACK+DECKER 20 in. Corded Electric Lawn Mower review | Best cheap mower

Specs

  • Power source: Electric
  • Cutting width: 20"
  • Number of positions: 7

The BLACK+DECKER 20 in. Corded Electric Lawn Mower is an electric model that skips the gas and allows for an easy push-start. It does triple duty with bagging, mulching, and side discharging capabilities. There is a wide cutting area at 20 inches and with seven positions, rivaling the RYOBI model and making it suitable for larger yards. BLACK+DECKER's Edge Max deck design is matched by a powerful 13-amp motor that gives a flexible grass height anywhere from 1.5 inches to four, and its fully-nylon grass collection bag measures 13 gallons. Plus, this cheap lawn mower is easy to transport and store with built-in carrying handles.

A limited two-year warranty is included.

Pros

Cons

  • Powerful motor
  • Lightweight design
  • Mid-priced
  • Limited warranty
  • Cord can get in the way during operation
View now at AmazonView now at The Home Depot

CRAFTSMAN Gas Push Lawn Mower

Best cheap gas mower
CRAFTSMAN Gas Push Lawn Mower review | Best cheap mower

Specs

  • Power source: Gas
  • Cutting width: 21"
  • Number of positions: 6

The CRAFTSMAN Gas Push Lawn Mower is the most expensive on our list but it wins the best cheap gas lawn mower you can buy today. It boasts a 140cc engine with a recoil start and auto choke for smoother, more powerful operation. Features include a 21" cutting deck for extra-wide mowing, plus it has both side & rear discharge & mulching capabilities. The dual lever allows you to adjust the height of your grass, depending on your preference. It is all powered by seven-inch wheels in the front and eight inches in the rear, using zag treading for better traction. 

The CRAFTSMAN Gas Push Lawn Mower comes with a two-year warranty.

Pros

Cons

  • Wide cutting
  • Easy storage
  • 3-in-1 features
  • Pricey
  • Not self-propelled
View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Sun Joe MJ401E Corded Electric Push Mower

The most affordable lawn mower
Sun Joe MJ401E Corded Electric Push Mower review | Best cheap mower

Specs

  • Power source: Corded electric
  • Cutting width: 14"
  • Number of positions: 3

The Sun Joe MJ401E Corded Electric Push Mower is a great match for smaller yards and serves as our best budget lawn mower pick. It is a corded electric model made of alloy steel in an attractive dark blue. It has a cutting width of 14 inches, which is not the highest but still on par with many of today's models. It has three positions for you to choose the height of your grass and works as a manual lawn mower with a 13-amp motor. Included is a 10.6-gallon bag for easy discharge. Compact at just 29 pounds, it is easy to store when you are done so you can get back to enjoying your newly-trimmed yard.

A full 2-year warranty is included.

Pros

Cons

  • Affordable
  • Warranty included
  • Compact size
  • Small cutting width
  • Few positions
View now at AmazonView now at The Home DepotView now at Walmart

What is the best cheap lawn mower?

With an affordable price tag and strong performance, the Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is our pick for the overall best cheap lawn mower. It has a good number of positions with a competitive cutting width for an all-around best pick. However, we have also gathered the best cheap lawn mowers for several types of lawn mowers, including the best cheap gas mower and the best riding lawn mower.

Lawn mower

Cost

Cutting width

Number of positions

RYOBI Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower

$299.00

20"

7

American Lawn Mower Company Push Reel Lawn Mower

$94.99

14"

3

BLACK+DECKER 20 in. Corded Electric Lawn Mower

$219.00

20"

7

CRAFTSMAN Gas Push Lawn Mower

$332.79

21"

6

Sun Joe MJ401E Corded Electric Push Mower

$84.00

14"

6

Which cheap lawn mower is right for you?

The best cheap lawn mower for you all depends on your specific needs and preferences. To help you find the right one, here are our expert recommendations.

Choose this best cheap lawnmower...

If you want...

RYOBI Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower

Excellent features with great value

American Lawn Mower Company Push Reel Lawn Mower

A reel mower for your yard at an affordable price 

BLACK+DECKER 20 in. Corded Electric Lawn Mower

A corded lawn mower that will perform for your yard

CRAFTSMAN Gas Push Lawn Mower

A gas lawn mower with a reasonable price tag

Sun Joe MJ401E Corded Electric Push Mower

The best affordable lawn mower when you are on a strict budget

How did we choose these cheap lawn mowers?

There are several critical factors we consider when choosing the best cheap lawn mowers, including these. 

  • Type: There are several different types of lawn mowers, so we choose lawn mowers from all categories to help you find exactly the right lawn mower for you. On our list of the best cheap lawn mowers are battery, gas, electric, and smart-powered lawn mowers for all different types of terrain. 
  • Number of positions: The more positions a lawn mower has, the more control you have over the height of your lawn. 
  • Cost: The cost of a lawn mower can vary significantly, depending on the type of lawn mower that you choose. For example, the best tractor lawn mower costs well over $3,000, while the Honda 21 in. 3-in-1 Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower with Auto Choke is the cheapest lawn mower on our list at around $550. 

Before you choose the best cheap lawn mower for your needs, consider the size of your lawn and the specs for each lawn more so you can find the right lawn mower for your yard. 

How long does a lawn mower last?

A lawn mower typically lasts about 10 years, but the exact lifetime depends on use and maintenance. Meanwhile, a lawn mower battery can last between four to five years. 

How do I find the best lawn mower?

To find the best cheap lawn mower for your needs, measure your yard to find your total lawn size. That will help you determine the type and power of the lawn mower that will work best for your property. Be sure to compare prices, as not all models will always be the cheapest lawn mower for your budget. 

Are there alternative cheap lawn mowers worth considering?

To find the best cheap lawn meals, we found many options that may work for your property. These are some of the alternative cheap lawn mowers that almost made your list. 

Black + Decker 3-in-1 Cordless: A cheap lawn mower for multitasking

 $150.64 at Amazon

Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Mower: Excellent value

 $389 at Lowes

Troy-Bilt 21 in. Gas Push Lawn Mower: A great back-up cheap gas lawn mower

 $289 at The Home Depot

While shopping for your home, consider our picks for the best lawn mowers and the best riding lawn mowers!

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
iphone-charging.jpg

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

iPhone
Samsung phone deal: Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299
1296x729-29

Samsung phone deal: Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299

Smartphones
The best iPhone deals available right now: July 2022
iphone 12 vs iphone 11 cnet.jpg

The best iPhone deals available right now: July 2022

iPhone