There's nothing like a lush green yard, but you need the right tools to make that happen. A major part of having the best yard is also having the best lawn mower.
However, lawn mowers can come with a hefty price tag. The average price of a lawn mower is just over $1,000. But if you're looking for something cheaper, there are plenty of lawn mower options that you can find that come in at a more reasonable price range.
Make those HOAs happy by keeping your yard neat with the right cheap lawn mower that also won't break the bank. We've rounded up the best cheap lawn mowers for your yard.
The RYOBI Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower matches performance with value, offering a competitive price tag to help your wallet. With 3-in-1 capabilities, you receive mulching, bagging, and the option for add-on side discharge all in one lawn mower. It is battery-powered instead of gas, offering a 6.0 Ah high-capacity battery with a simple push-button start. You have the option of seven different grass heights, so you can always get the type of lawn you prefer. Plus, there is a removable lock-and-release bagger so you can remove and empty a bag easily. When you are done, storage is easy, thanks to the lawn mower's vertical design and collapsible telescoping handles.
A limited warranty is included, offering five years for the tool and three years for the battery with a 90-day no-risk satisfaction guarantee.
The American Lawn Mower Company brings the Push Reel Lawn Mower, giving you the best cheap lawn mower when you prefer a manual reel lawn mower. It includes a five-blade bearing reel and simple maneuverability with 10-inch polymer wheels that offer not just ease but also durability. The adjustable blades are made from heat-treated alloy steel with a height that gives you up to 1.75 inches. Ideal for smaller yards, it has a cutting width of 14 inches, which is about seven inches smaller than some of the other models on our list.
There is a limited one-year model for the Push Reel Lawn Mower.
The BLACK+DECKER 20 in. Corded Electric Lawn Mower is an electric model that skips the gas and allows for an easy push-start. It does triple duty with bagging, mulching, and side discharging capabilities. There is a wide cutting area at 20 inches and with seven positions, rivaling the RYOBI model and making it suitable for larger yards. BLACK+DECKER's Edge Max deck design is matched by a powerful 13-amp motor that gives a flexible grass height anywhere from 1.5 inches to four, and its fully-nylon grass collection bag measures 13 gallons. Plus, this cheap lawn mower is easy to transport and store with built-in carrying handles.
A limited two-year warranty is included.
The CRAFTSMAN Gas Push Lawn Mower is the most expensive on our list but it wins the best cheap gas lawn mower you can buy today. It boasts a 140cc engine with a recoil start and auto choke for smoother, more powerful operation. Features include a 21" cutting deck for extra-wide mowing, plus it has both side & rear discharge & mulching capabilities. The dual lever allows you to adjust the height of your grass, depending on your preference. It is all powered by seven-inch wheels in the front and eight inches in the rear, using zag treading for better traction.
The CRAFTSMAN Gas Push Lawn Mower comes with a two-year warranty.
The Sun Joe MJ401E Corded Electric Push Mower is a great match for smaller yards and serves as our best budget lawn mower pick. It is a corded electric model made of alloy steel in an attractive dark blue. It has a cutting width of 14 inches, which is not the highest but still on par with many of today's models. It has three positions for you to choose the height of your grass and works as a manual lawn mower with a 13-amp motor. Included is a 10.6-gallon bag for easy discharge. Compact at just 29 pounds, it is easy to store when you are done so you can get back to enjoying your newly-trimmed yard.
A full 2-year warranty is included.
With an affordable price tag and strong performance, the Ego Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is our pick for the overall best cheap lawn mower. It has a good number of positions with a competitive cutting width for an all-around best pick. However, we have also gathered the best cheap lawn mowers for several types of lawn mowers, including the best cheap gas mower and the best riding lawn mower.
Lawn mower
Cost
Cutting width
Number of positions
RYOBI Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower
$299.00
20"
7
American Lawn Mower Company Push Reel Lawn Mower
$94.99
14"
3
BLACK+DECKER 20 in. Corded Electric Lawn Mower
$219.00
20"
7
CRAFTSMAN Gas Push Lawn Mower
$332.79
21"
6
Sun Joe MJ401E Corded Electric Push Mower
$84.00
14"
6
The best cheap lawn mower for you all depends on your specific needs and preferences. To help you find the right one, here are our expert recommendations.
Choose this best cheap lawnmower...
If you want...
RYOBI Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower
Excellent features with great value
American Lawn Mower Company Push Reel Lawn Mower
A reel mower for your yard at an affordable price
BLACK+DECKER 20 in. Corded Electric Lawn Mower
A corded lawn mower that will perform for your yard
CRAFTSMAN Gas Push Lawn Mower
A gas lawn mower with a reasonable price tag
Sun Joe MJ401E Corded Electric Push Mower
The best affordable lawn mower when you are on a strict budget
There are several critical factors we consider when choosing the best cheap lawn mowers, including these.
Before you choose the best cheap lawn mower for your needs, consider the size of your lawn and the specs for each lawn more so you can find the right lawn mower for your yard.
A lawn mower typically lasts about 10 years, but the exact lifetime depends on use and maintenance. Meanwhile, a lawn mower battery can last between four to five years.
To find the best cheap lawn mower for your needs, measure your yard to find your total lawn size. That will help you determine the type and power of the lawn mower that will work best for your property. Be sure to compare prices, as not all models will always be the cheapest lawn mower for your budget.
To find the best cheap lawn meals, we found many options that may work for your property. These are some of the alternative cheap lawn mowers that almost made your list.
