Get the Anker 555 portable power station for only $799

Anker

Love camping, but not the dead cell phone or tablet battery? When you need some power for long-term outdoors events, you should know where your next charge will be coming from. That's where the the Anker 555 portable power station can help you out. With an Amazon coupon and a special code, you can save $300 to get this power bank for $799.

The portable power station works for more than just camping, especially if you're in an area that's prone to power outages. Charge your phone, tablet, laptop, and more for multiple charges. Your phone, as an example, can be charged up to 16 different times on a single charge, and a drone battery up to 20. Otherwise, it can handle up to 18 hours from the charge if you're trying to keep your mini-fridge cool.

If you find yourself low on juice in the power station, you can charge it at home for 4.1 hours. Off-grid folks who won't be near an outlet for a while, you can use solar panels to charge it in 6 hours, making it perfect for those that find themselves away from electricity for long periods of time. You will also get a handy LED light for when you need one at night for reading or finding that charging cable in your bag.

In order to get the deal, you'll have to go to Amazon and check the $100 off coupon before you add it to your cart. Once you do that, at checkout, use code ZDNET555 to get the final $200 off for a total of $300 in savings. Be sure to pick it up today to keep your phone charged no matter where you are.