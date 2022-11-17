'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
While plants can turn a yard into a sanctuary, they are also great to keep in your home. Not only can they be a stunning décor element, but they can help clean your air. Indoors or out, they take a bit of tending. However, if you have a smartphone, you can put a plant expert in your pocket with a lifetime subscription to NatureID for only $15.
NatureID can act as your personal assistant while caring for your plants. It can identify more than 14,000 species of plants with over 95% accuracy in a mere three seconds and provides all the information you need to take care of them. Whether you have a green thumb or are a complete novice -- or like me, an unfortunate, accidental plant killer -- you will never again have to worry about your plants getting sick.
Additionally, the app can recognize diseases, tell you how severe they are, and show the quickest way to help them recover. It even has a plant journal built-in so you can set reminders for feeding, misting, and watering, even for plants that have rotating schedules. As someone who can never remember to water my plants -- RIP my poor succulent last month -- these reminders are crucial for keeping my plants happy and healthy.
NatureID also publishes articles and videos that expert botanists collaborated on to give you recommendations about soil, fertilizer, temperatures, water, and more. It even has a light meter to measure sunlight levels so you can choose the best placement for all of your plants.
The app is also easy to use by simply firing it up and tapping your Camera icon or choosing an image from your library. From there, it will take you to a hub where you can learn more about your plants and expand your green thumb knowledge.
Keep your plants thriving with no worry. Get a lifetime subscription to the NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan while it's on sale for a best-on-web price of just $15, down from $60.