These Intel Arc A-Series gaming PCs come with a huge bonus offer worth $450

The Intel Arc A-Series is a new product line of high-performance graphics cards for both desktop and laptop computers, designed to offer supercharged gaming performance, stunning visuals, and fast content creation capabilities. Two perfect examples of these graphics' outstanding performance can be found in the Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop.

Read on to learn more about these high-powered PCs and how you can get bonus software worth more than $450 if you purchase either one.

Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 2 Pro

The Samsung Galaxt Book2 Pro, an Intel® Evo™ design, is an ultra-lightweight and powerful laptop, featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel processor, Intel ARC discrete GPU with 32GB memory, and a stunning AMOLED screen. With an upgraded camera and Dolby Atmos sound, this laptop offers an immersive video chat experience. It also provides up to 21 hours of battery life and fast charging capability. Running on Windows 11, it offers innovative features for enhanced productivity and entertainment, too.

This Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop can help you tackle everything from high-resolution HDR video processing to quick content creation with its innovative AI capabilities. It features Intel's Deep Link technology, which combines the power of integrated and discrete graphics engines to supercharge your content creation and gaming. To demonstrate, you can seamlessly play the most popular games in Full HD and spend less time waiting for your creative projects to export.

Specification Details Screen Size 15.6 inches Max Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Processor Core i7 RAM 32 GB LPDDR5 Memory Speed 2400 MHz Hard Drive SSD Graphics Coprocessor Intel ARC A350M Card Description Dedicated Operating System Windows Item Weight 2.45 pounds Product Dimensions 13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches Color Graphite

Furthermore, it features industry-first AV1 hardware encoding, which increases video quality and saves bandwidth in the process. It has also earned Intel's Evo designation by exceeding demanding criteria in areas such as battery life and responsive mobile experiences. Overall, this laptop promises to elevate your everyday activities and content creation from a brand known for its dependability.

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop



With the Skytech Chronos PC, you get the best of both worlds -- high-performance gaming and cutting-edge content creation. It features an Intel Core i7 12700F CPU, 1TB NVME Gen4 SSD, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and an Intel Arc A770 graphics card. With four RGB fans and a Skytech Chronos Case, it delivers maximum airflow to keep your system cool during intense gaming. It comes with a free gaming keyboard and mouse, Windows 11 Home 64-bit pre-installed, and a range of connectivity options.

This machine is ready for gamers. In high graphics setting, it can clock over 60 frames per second at 1440p, providing exceptional performance and stunning visuals as you conquer your foes. And with full support of DirectX® 12 Ultimate, gamers receive access to the latest next-gen gaming technologues, such as stunning, real-time ray tracing for realistic lights and shadows.

Specifications Details Processor 2.1 GHz core_i7 RAM 16GB DDR4 Memory Speed 3200 MHz Hard Drive 1TB SSD Graphics Coprocessor Arc A770 Card Description Dedicated Graphics Card Ram Size 16GB Operating System Windows 11 Home 64-bit Item Weight 32.4 pounds Package Dimensions 21.75 x 20 x 11.75 inches Color White Number of Processors 12 Hard Drive Interface Solid State

You can stream your favorite victories with the included Arc Control software. For content creators, take advantage of this machine's incredible video editing tools, thanks to the Xe Media engine, featuring industry-first AV1 codec video encoding hardware. In turn, you'll be able to upload videos with high quality at lower file sizes. Altogether, this powerhouse of a PC features the most innovative technologies for gaming and video editing.

Which is right for you?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptop and Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop are two devices that offer exceptional gaming performance, immersive visuals, and rich content creation capabilities. This might help you decide which to buy:

If you're looking for a thin and light design with outstanding battery performance that's perfect for everyday use, content creation and some gaming on the go, the Evo-certified Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is the perfect choice for you.

For anyone looking for a powerhouse of a gaming PC that is ready to play out of the box and features all the latest visual technologies, like XeSS AI-enhanced upscaling and real-time ray tracing, the Skytech Chronos is just the right rig to get.

Bonus offer

For a limited time, when you buy either PC, you'll be eligible to receive two brand new games, Nightingale and The Settlers®: New Allies, a one-year subscription to Power Director 365, the full download to Topaz Gigapixel AI, a three-month subscription to XSplit Premium and D5 Render, and a six-month subscription to MAGIX Video Pro X14. Combined, this represents a savings of more than $450.