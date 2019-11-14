20-pin USB-C magnetic breakaway connector

Volta XL magnetic USB-C breakaway cable
Do you worry that one day you'll pull on your charging cable and drag your expensive laptop to the floor, causing hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars worth of damage? The Volta XL ...
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Miss the old MagSafe connector on the MacBook? Wish you could have a similar connector on your USB-C laptop? You now can, and for under $20.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion