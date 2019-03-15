3D print these 12 designs for a very special Saint Patrick's Day

We rank the technologies most likely to change the world by 2028
From today's rock stars of innovation to tomorrow's hidden gems, these 18 technologies have the greatest potential to transform the world over the next decade. ...
This is Marco. He's wearing Makershop's shamrock glasses. If you think you can pull off the look, go for it.
Photo by: Makershop
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Next to corned beef, the best thing you could possibly do on Saint Patrick's Day is bake cookies. If you do, here's Misterhay's cookie cutter.
Photo by: Thingiverse user Misterhay
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Oddly popular, with 24 makes on Thingiverse, there's this mustache. If you can't produce green facial hair yourself, this is the next best thing.
Photo by: Thingiverse user Dalpek
Caption by: David Gewirtz
I have no idea what to tell you about this one. If you need it, you'll know it.
Photo by: Thingiverse user toddschnack
Caption by: David Gewirtz
This is simple and nice. There's a hole in the bottom to glue in a magnet.
Photo by: Thingiverse user kpng
Caption by: David Gewirtz
If you want to find that pot of gold, you'll need the right glasses to see it. Here's a set of 8-bit style glasses to find your way.
Photo by: Thingiverse user shmarty
Caption by: David Gewirtz
This is fun. You can include both three- and four-leaf clovers. The model is complete with the pot, cover, stems, and leaves. Nice design.
Photo by: Thingiverse user tc_fea
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Depending on how big you make this, you might need to print with supports inside the hat.
Photo by: Thingiverse user MikeT71
Caption by: David Gewirtz
The picture doesn't do this design justice. You separately print the multi-level rainbow (which you can later paint) and the pot. We like how the rainbow was designed to make it easy to cleanly print and paint.
Photo by: Thingiverse user cyberreefguru
Caption by: David Gewirtz
More cookies. Cookies are good. Print this with the shamrock cookie cutter and enjoy baked goods all day!
Photo by: Thingiverse user crorcutt
Caption by: David Gewirtz
This is a pretty nifty device. It will help you make cupcakes with a hidden shamrock core. You had me at cupcakes.
Photo by: Thingiverse user Makuna
Caption by: David Gewirtz
If you're going out on Saint Patrick's Day, make sure you do it in style. Mix and match this tie with the 8-bit shamrock glasses and you've got a look that can't be beat.
Photo by: Thingiverse user VictorFrost
Caption by: David Gewirtz
If you have a 3D printer and some green filament, now is the time to get printing. Here is a series of great (and wacky) 3D prints you can download and produce. Just follow the rainbow.
This is Marco. He's wearing Makershop's shamrock glasses. If you think you can pull off the look, go for it.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Join Discussion