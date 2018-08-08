5 best Chromebooks for school in 2018

Some people still think you need a Windows PC or an Apple device for school. That's so not true. But you don't have to take my word for it. By FutureSource's count, 59.6 percent of K-12 schools bought Chromebooks in 2017. You should too.

It's easy to see why. While Microsoft is pushing its new cheap Surface Go, there are many great inexpensive Chromebook available for a few hundred dollars. Apple? Its first real mass market may have been in education, but it's been decades since the Apple II arrived. No, today's education market belongs to the Chromebook.

As as FutureSource pointed out, Chromebooks combine "affordable devices, productivity tools via G-Suite, easy integration with third-party platforms/tools, task management/distribution via Google Classroom, and easy device management remains extremely popular with US teachers and IT buyers alike."

Chromebooks also feature low prices and long battery lives. True, there are expensive Chromebooks, like Google's super high-end Pixelbook, but you can get all the laptop you'll ever need for less than $500.

In addition, you can now run many Android apps on Chromebooks, and soon, you'll be able to run a full Linux desktop on your new Intel-based Chromebook.

In short, for school -- or home or work -- you can't beat the multi-operating system, easy-to-use Chromebook. Here's the best of the best for this coming school year.