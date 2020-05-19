AAEON BOXER-8120AI

    AAEON BOXER-8120AI tech specs:

    • Nvidia Jetson TX2
    • HMP Dual Denver 2 + Quad ARM A57
    • Support AAEON ACLinux 4.9, Compliance with Ubuntu 18.04
    • 8GB LPDDR4
    • 32GB eMMC 5.1
    • RS-232 x 2, USB 3.2 Gen 1 x 2, OTG x 1
    • HDMI 2.0 x 1, LAN x 4 (x3 Intel i211, x1 native)
    • microSD port
    • Remote On/Off
    • Power input: 10~24V

    More information here.

The AAEON BOXER-8120AI equipped with NVIDIA Jetson TX2 can be hooked up to thermal and CCTV cameras and can be used to monitor entrances and other areas with high-volume foot traffic.

