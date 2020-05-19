The best power bank just became better, more portable, and cheaper!
AAEON BOXER-8120AI
AAEON BOXER-8120AI tech specs:
- Nvidia Jetson TX2
- HMP Dual Denver 2 + Quad ARM A57
- Support AAEON ACLinux 4.9, Compliance with Ubuntu 18.04
- 8GB LPDDR4
- 32GB eMMC 5.1
- RS-232 x 2, USB 3.2 Gen 1 x 2, OTG x 1
- HDMI 2.0 x 1, LAN x 4 (x3 Intel i211, x1 native)
- microSD port
- Remote On/Off
- Power input: 10~24V
More information here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The AAEON BOXER-8120AI equipped with NVIDIA Jetson TX2 can be hooked up to thermal and CCTV cameras and can be used to monitor entrances and other areas with high-volume foot traffic.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
