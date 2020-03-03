Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone - in pictures

Synology DS218j - Unboxing and fitting hard drives
Adding many terabytes of storage to a network.
If you spend a lot of time in conference calls, or you make a lot of calls on your phone, then you need the Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone.
Full review here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Ultra-clear Portable Bluetooth speakerphone with professional call quality.
If you spend a lot of time in conference calls, or you make a lot of calls on your phone, then you need the Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone.
Full review here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion