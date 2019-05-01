10 Apple gadgets you shouldn't buy (May 2019 edition)

Why you should avoid: Buy something cheaper that will last you longer!

I would never buy another Lightning cable from Apple, as there are far better alternatives on offer from companies such as Anker, Amazon, Nomad, and Paracable.

But what about USB-C-to-Lightning I hear you ask? Well, now you have an option outside of Apple now that there are third-party options.

Anker has released its own Powerline II USB-C-to-Lightning cable, which is fully compliant with Apple's Made For iPhone (MFi) standard.

Another MFi-compliant third-party cable is available from Choetech, which has a 6-foot cable that appears to be more durable than Apple's offering.

Status: Too expensive!