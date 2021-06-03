Apple iMac, iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup

Flagship Android phones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor typically start in the $1,000 range, but ZTE will soon be launching a very competitive phone that matches other flagships at a starting price of $749 in the US. It feels great in the hand with a narrow and thin form factor for a large display device.

