Apple MacBook Pro M1, MacBook Air, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 5, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup

There's clearly some work to be done when it comes to app support, particularly with iPhone and iPad apps. But the average consumer who buys a MacBook Pro and goes home to set it up will very likely never realise that Apple has completely transitioned away from Intel to Apple Silicon, and that's the right way to go about this. Apple nailed it with the first M1 Macs.

