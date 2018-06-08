Apple products you shouldn't buy (June 2018 edition)

Guidance: This is a total fossil!

Once the low-cost gateway device into the Mac ecosystem, the Mac mini last saw refresh love from Apple in October 2014.

Nothing about the Mac mini makes sense any more. The form factor was based around the footprint of an optical drive, and the idea was that those switching up from a PC could keep their old peripherals and just slot the Mac mini into their workflow. Nowadays the focus is more on laptops, and the Mac mini feels like a relic of a bygone era.

But it's a shame. I've owned a number of Mac minis and they were all awesome workhorses. It's a real shame that Apple has nothing to replace them with.