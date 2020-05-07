Apple iPhone SE, iPad Pro 2020, Dell XPS 13, Huawei P40 Pro, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up

inCharge 6: 6-in-1 charge cable
The Apple iPhone SE offers a wonderful combination of compact size, in relation to massive Android phones, and superb performance. It's not the best phone for watching media content, capturing photos with advanced options, or working on spreadsheets on the go. However, it is arguably the best phone available at $399.
For more see: Apple iPhone SE (2020) review: An affordable, capable business phone fit for uncertain times
Photo by: Apple
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The upgraded hardware looks nearly identical to the 2018 iPad Pro, save for the camera array that now resembles what you'd find on an iPhone 11 Pro. The new camera setup includes a LiDAR scanner for an improved augmented reality experience. Alongside the new hardware, Apple also announced iPadOS 13.4. However, iPadOS 13.4 has the potential to fundamentally change how people view and use the entire iPad line on a daily basis. The update added true trackpad support to the entire iPad line, with a new pointer and interaction model.
For more see: iPad Pro 2020 hands-on: Faster, more powerful, and the trackpad changes everything
Photo by: Apple
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
What you get with an iPad Pro in the Doqo case is a system that's actually bigger and heavier than a MacBook Air, which doesn't run macOS. It feels like style over substance, and while it has the look of an Apple device it doesn't quite nail the industrial design -- the feel is more clunky and chunky than sleek. On the other hand, if you need to plug a lot of devices into your iPad, do a lot of typing and use a trackpad, this is an all-in-one way to get that -- and you can still pull the iPad out and use it as a tablet.
For more see: Doqo iPad Pro Keyboard, hands on: An iPad in MacBook clothing
Photo by: Doqo
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Lack of ports and connectors on the XPS 13 (2020) will be an issue for some people, and the relatively poor audio quality might rankle. Battery life may also be an issue with the high-resolution display if you turn up the brightness and/or run demanding workloads. In all other respects this is a superb top-flight ultrabook: it's compact and portable, yet durable, and it's fast, with a great screen and an excellent keyboard. You'll have to spend a fair amount over the base price to get a high-resolution touch screen and more than 512GB of SSD storage though.
For more see: Dell XPS 13 (2020) review: A top-quality ultraportable gets even better
Photo by: Dell
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is a superb piece of smartphone hardware: great performance, good battery life, lovely screen, strong industrial design, high-quality cameras, good sound quality, an IR blaster, dual SIMs, lots of storage. If only it had access to Google apps it would be a sure-fire winner. But as it stands, it's difficult to recommend the Huawei Mate 30 Pro -- unless you're willing to use workarounds to get Google apps on-board. That's why, for the moment, we haven't given the Mate 30 Pro a formal review rating.
For more see: Huawei Mate 30 Pro, hands on: Superb hardware, but Google services are sorely missed
Photo by: Huawei
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Huawei has brought some interesting new features to the P40 Pro, including a 90Hz refresh rate for the OLED display, a curved screen on all four sides, leading-edge cameras, and a backplate design that really does break new ground. Sadly, these features are not enough to earn the P40 Pro an unequivocal recommendation: with Google Mobile Services on board, it would have been our handset of the year so far. If you're impressed by the P40 Pro but put off by the software situation, consider last year's still-excellent P30 Pro. It costs £270 less (£629.99 inc. VAT with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage) and still comes with Google Mobile Services.
For more see: Huawei P40 Pro, hands on: Another superb Huawei phone, but still missing Google services
Photo by: Sandra Vogel/ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The lovely design of the top-end 12GB/256GB model with its matte-green back, 120Hz screen, IP68 rating, fast wired and wireless charging, in-screen front camera, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G all signify a serious 2020 flagship phone. OnePlus has added high-end features while retaining signature points that help its handsets stand out -- the alert slider and reading mode being our personal favourites. OnePlus has delivered an excellent flagship phone in the OnePlus 8 Pro, albeit at more of a flagship price (£799/$899 - £899/$999) than some of its previous efforts.
For more see: OnePlus 8 Pro review: A top-quality 2020 flagship phone
Photo by: OnePlus
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The OnePlus 8 Pro is a very nice phone, but it is 5mm taller, 1.4mm wider, 0.5mm thicker, and 19g heavier. These are small numbers, but the OnePlus 8 Pro is a very large phone so the OnePlus 8 may appeal to more people with a slightly smaller size. Looking across the landscape of smartphones as 5G continues to be activated across the country, $699 for a stunningly beautiful 5G phone that is extremely capable, a joy to use, and gets you through a full day is a solid deal.
For more see: OnePlus 8 review: Least expensive 5G phone with flagship specs, minimal compromises
Photo by: palmsolo/ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The $299 entry price to use a stylus on the Moto G Stylus is a welcome addition to the mobile space. The price justifies a mid-level processor and the Snapdragon 665 performed well most of the time. We had a few times where things would lag a bit and noticeable pauses in reaction appeared. Overall though, we were able to have great phone conversations via cellular and Wi-Fi Calling connections, work all day with it as a primary device, and it proved it could be a main phone if you don't care that much about the advanced technology found in flagship devices.
For more see: Moto G Stylus review: Long battery life, basic stylus support, $300 price
Photo by: palmsolo/ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
There are always compromises when you use a low-cost smartphone. However, movies played flawlessly, communications were fine, and we could go full days with the battery. For a $100 dual-lens Android smartphone, we were pleasantly surprised by the Nuu Mobile X6. It's a solid device for younger folks and seniors who might not have a mobile phone.
For more see: Nuu Mobile X6 hands-on review: Capable $100 dual lens Android smartphone
Photo by: Nuu Mobile
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The Fitbit Charge 4 is a perfect product for helping people move around their living spaces, take part in various programs found in Fitbit Premium (a 90-day free trial is now available), and challenge family and friends. Challenges and following various groups provide you with various ways to stay in touch with people and help pass the time. The Fitbit Charge 4 does a decent job of tracking your outdoor activities with GPS, but excels at sleep tracking and step counting. The heart rate monitor matches other wrist-based monitors and has proven useful for managing stress.
For more see: Fitbit Charge 4 review: GPS, Fitbit Pay, and Active Zone Minutes make this Fitbit's best band ever
Photo by: palmsolo/ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The BRV-XXL/2 is a large speaker with a weight of 17.4 pounds, but you quickly forget about the weight as soon as you connect your phone and stream audio to the speaker. The $399.99 price makes this a speaker you only buy if you have a need for a very loud and amazing outdoor speaker. But if you do buy it, we think you will be amazed by the performance.
For more see: Braven BRV-XXL/2 rugged speaker hands-on: Big size, big sound, and built for 18 hours of blissful audio playback
Photo by: palmsolo/ZDNet
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
HP's lack of enthusiasm for 'tank' printing in recent years has been disappointing, but the introduction of the Neverstop laser range is a genuine innovation that could provide real savings for business users working from home or in small offices. There's room for improvement, as the Neverstop lasers aren't the most fully-featured printers available for office users. However, many people who now find themselves working from home will welcome a fast and cost-effective printing solution such as this.
For more see: HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1202nw review: Refillable laser printer offers lower TCO for SMBs and home workers
Photo by: Sean Dagen Photography
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
A few small tweaks would improve the Arlo doorbell experience: we'd like the option of seeing video before answering the bell, and we'd like more flexibility with the preset messages. But when you want to know more about who's at your door, or to have the option of answering the office doorbell from home, the Audio Doorbell is a handy addition to Arlo's range.
For more see: Arlo Audio Doorbell, hands on: Simple and flexible door security
Photo by: Arlo
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
