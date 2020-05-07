Apple iPhone SE, iPad Pro 2020, Dell XPS 13, Huawei P40 Pro, and more: ZDNet's reviews round-up

HP's lack of enthusiasm for 'tank' printing in recent years has been disappointing, but the introduction of the Neverstop laser range is a genuine innovation that could provide real savings for business users working from home or in small offices. There's room for improvement, as the Neverstop lasers aren't the most fully-featured printers available for office users. However, many people who now find themselves working from home will welcome a fast and cost-effective printing solution such as this.

For more see: HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1202nw review: Refillable laser printer offers lower TCO for SMBs and home workers