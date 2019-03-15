Best live TV and video streaming services: Top picks for cord-cutters

Try it now: Amazon Prime Video

If you're a Prime subscriber, you should look into Prime Video. It's included in your membership and provides access to not only Amazon's own originals, like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but also a huge library of content from major studios and networks at no extra cost. Amazon also lets you rent or purchase just about any TV show and movie made available to stream but not included for free in your membership. Lastly, there are add-on channels (most require a separate subscription) like HBO and Starz that offer up plenty more content to watch on demand.

Cost : Included in Prime membership ($99 annual or $9 monthly)

Included in Prime membership ($99 annual or $9 monthly) Features: Original Amazon content, some free TV shows and movies on demand, rental or purchase options, and add-on channels.

Original Amazon content, some free TV shows and movies on demand, rental or purchase options, and add-on channels. Devices: Amazon Fire TV, Kindle, Roku, smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, the web, and more. See the full list of devices from here.

