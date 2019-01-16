Star Trek technology still influential after over 50 years

It was over 50 years ago when the world first learned of the "treknology" that would be available in the 23rd century. But those 20th century Earthlings who first tuned into the "Star Trek" television series would certainly be amazed at how much science fiction is now science fact.

Microsoft now has the the ability, using cloud-enhanced intelligent agents, to translate English into into any number of languages, and back, on the fly, using Skype. That sounds like a universal translator to me.

Oh yeah, Klingon is supported.

The Star Trek franchise and ZDNet are both owned by CBS.

Also: Star Trek: The technology won, but Roddenberry's visionary society lost