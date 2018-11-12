Best tech gadgets of 2018

I was quite surprised to find out how much I liked Microsoft's new Surface Go. But with a price starting at $399 it has a lot to offer, from decent performance to great battery life. Sure, it doesn't have the silicon horsepower to keep up with a high-end laptop or desktop, but for those who want portability, and only take on average sized workloads, the Surface Go is a great choice.

The 10-inch screen is also a pleasure to use, and offers enough real-estate for work and play.

Price: From $399

